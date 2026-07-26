Commanders Get Fresh Trevon Diggs Take After Trey Amos News

A suspect cornerback rotation is already looming large as a problem for the Washington Commanders after the team updated Trey Amos’ injury status for training camp, so the team should welcome the newest take about the availability and fit of two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs, who’s still available in 2026 NFL free agency and remains a favorite of head coach Dan Quinn.

The take comes from Locked On Commanders podcast host David Harrison. He believes the former Dallas Cowboys corner “is the biggest buy-low candidate, right? He’s had the obvious connection with Dan Quinn from their time in Dallas, but that’s not even close to the whole story (for) why it makes sense. Trevon Diggs (is) still very, very young. He’s still only 27-years old.”

Harrison places Diggs on a list of four big-name veterans who can still answer obvious needs for the Commanders. A list that includes the player’s brother, seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs, who has more than one warning label for Washington.

By contrast, Harrison thinks Trevon “has the best chance of providing value beyond a single season in his body and his play.”

Those chances are based on a couple of factors, including Amos and three other members of the Commanders’ defense landing on the PUP list to start camp.

Trey Amos Still Makes Sense for Commanders

Diggs reached an All-Pro level when Quinn was calling the defense for the Cowboys in 2021, but as Harrison pointed out, things have been a lot different since: “That year Trevon led the league with 11 interceptions. DQ won the assistant coach of the year award and Dallas’s defense turned uh turned into a powerhouse in part of in part because of Stefan Diggs’s takeaway. Stefan Diggs had 20 career interceptions in 67 games so far. Ball production on that scale is really difficult to to amass. However, he’s had several poor and injury-filled seasons.”

Overlooking Diggs’ lengthy recent injury history, which includes a torn ACL, recurring knee problems and a concussion, would require a leap of faith from the Commanders. Fortunately, Quinn could make an informed guess about the health and focus of a player he knows better than most.

There’s also a clear path for Diggs making the final 53-man roster in Washington because of the missing attribute he would add to this secondary. As Harrison explained, “Ball production is something this secondary struggle with in OTAs and minicamp, making Trevon a little bit more of an intriguing option.”

Getting their hands on more passes is a priority for the Commanders after the defense snatched a mere eight interceptions last season. Diggs is an obvious remedy because he’s been a turnover machine when at his best, like for this pick-six against the New England Patriots during his banner campaign nearly five years ago.

Few defensive backs in the league can match Diggs’ knack for being in the right place at the right time to make a big play. It’s an innate talent new Commanders’ defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ more elaborate pressure schemes would surely unleash more often.

The possibility is worth the Commanders offering Diggs a team-friendly contract. Particularly given ongoing uncertainty at cornerback only heightened by Amos’ status.

Trey Amos News Increase Doubts in Washington Secondary

One question looms large for Quinn and Jones about their options at cornerback, and Harrison is asking for an answer: “Washington has promising cornerback pieces, but is there enough certainty here to warrant not bringing in another veteran who has some upside? Trey Amos is returning from injury, Mikey Sainristil is still is expected to have a big role, Amik Robertson provides a lot of slot experience. Ahkello Witherspoon and Rasul Douglas, once signed, because Rasul Douglas is not actually signed yet, offer veteran depth, and the remainder of the outside depth certainly remains unsettled.”