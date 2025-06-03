Trade Pitch Has Commanders Part Ways With ‘Hail Maryland’ Hero

There are only a few players who will be able to dine off their time with the Washington Commanders for the rest of their lives who have played for the franchise in the last few years. You could probably count them all on one hand.

Veteran wide receiver Noah Brown is definitely one of them.

Brown etched his name into Commanders lore from here to eternity when he was on the receiving end of the now famous “Hail Maryland” play — the 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Brown as time expired to defeat the Chicago Bears in 2024.

While Brown will always be remembered for that play, it doesn’t mean he’s got staying power on the ever-improving Commanders roster.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed Brown as the one player he thinks the franchise might trade before the season starts.

“With (Deebo) Samuel and fourth-round rookie Jaylin Lane in town and K.J. Osborn back, wideout Noah Brown (who re-upped with Washington on a one-year deal) could be expendable,” Davenport wrote on June 2. “Brown’s not a world-beater, and he wouldn’t net a large return in a summertime deal. But the 29-year-old can stretch the field, his 6’2”, 225-pound frame is a big target in the red zone, and while Washington’s wideout room may be too crowded for Brown to get a seat at the table, there are teams with chairs available.”

Commanders Brought Brown Back On 1-Year Deal

Aside from Brown’s heroics, he was also the closest thing the Commanders had to an actual WR3 option in 2024 with 35 reception for 453 yards — decent production when we consider he missed 6 games and the playoffs with an internal injury.

The Commanders saw the value in having Brown back and signed him to a 1-year, $3.25 million contract on March 13. In terms of trade value, he might be able to bring back a fifth round pick, at best, to a team in desperate need.

“(Brown) has good size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds — something Washington needed — and plays physical,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on March 13. “He’s a good third option along with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel … Despite his production Brown again finished on injured reserve and has missed a combined 13 games the past two seasons. The Commanders could add another young outside receiver as insurance. But as long as Brown stays healthy he should deliver for them again.”

The Commanders lost the player who replaced Brown in the lineup after his injury — wide receiver Dyami Brown — to a 1-year, $10 million free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown Resurrected Career in Washington

Noah Brown’s NFL career was on life support when he joined the Commanders in August 2024 — just one day after he was released by the Houston Texans.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine had Brown listed as a viable free agent WR2 or Wr3 option for several teams headed into the 2025 free agent cycle. Before his injury, Brown was on pace to exceed 500 receiving yards for the third consecutive season.

“Someone like Noah Brown could be a good answer,” Ballentine wrote. “He is an underrated receiver who has helped the Commanders offense get off the ground this season. He’s another deep threat who could fit … a vertical passing game.”