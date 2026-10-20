Bruins Announce New Jeremy Swayman Decision Before Stars Game

Coming off a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, the Boston Bruins look to wrap up their four-game western road trip in perfect fashion Tuesday night when they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

The three-game California section of the road trip featured the first NHL win for backup goalie Michael DiPietro, who stopped 26 of 28 Anaheim Ducks shots in a 4-2 Boston comeback victory last Friday.

Before the Stars game tonight, the Bruins made a new announcement about their starting goaltender.

Jeremy Swayman will start in goal for the Boston Bruins tonight against the Dallas Stars, according to reporter Adam Pellerin of NESN.

Swayman has missed just two of nine games, and tonight he faces Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger, whose three shutouts lead the NHL.

Boston arrives at 7-2-0 with 14 points, first in the Atlantic Division, according to StatMuse. Puck drop at American Airlines Center is set for 8 p.m. ET.

DiPietro started the other two games. He took the net for a 1-4 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 3, before he backstopped the 4-2 win at Anaheim, the first night of a back-to-back for the Bruins. Swayman made all seven of his appearances as a starter and has not entered a game in relief.

Jeremy Swayman, Jake Oettinger Matchup for Bruins-Stars

Swayman is 6-1-0 with a 1.85 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and one shutout in seven games, according to NHL.com. He has turned aside 184 of 197 shots across roughly 421 minutes.

His most recent outing came Saturday in Los Angeles, where he made 25 saves in the 4-1 victory over the Kings, according to CBS Sports.

His numbers against Dallas read differently. Swayman is 3-3-0 in seven career games against the Stars, six of them starts, with a 3.94 GAA and a .890 save percentage, according to StatMuse. He has stopped 203 of 228 shots and allowed 25 goals, including several high-scoring nights in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Oettinger has made six starts this season. His numbers are elite, going 3-2-1 with a 1.00 GAA, a .952 save percentage and three shutouts, according to NHL.com. He has stopped 120 of 126 shots.

Swayman holds the edge in wins, six to three. Oettinger leads in goals-against average and shutouts. In eight career games against Boston, Oettinger is 3-3-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 save percentage, according to StatMuse.

Both goalies came up through Hockey East, Swayman at Maine and Oettinger at Boston University, and both have represented the United States internationally.

Jeremy Swayman’s Career Background

Swayman was born Nov. 24, 1998, in Anchorage, Alaska, and stands 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds, catching left-handed, according to the Bruins‘ official player biography. Boston selected him in the fourth round, 111th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

His junior path ran through the Pikes Peak Miners and the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, where he posted a .914 save percentage in 32 games in 2016-17.

At Maine from 2017 to 2020, Swayman put together his best college season as a junior, going 18-5-11 with a 2.07 GAA, a .939 save percentage and three shutouts. He won Hockey East Player of the Year and the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goalie, finished as a Hobey Baker Award finalist and earned NCAA East First Team All-American honors, according to USA Hockey.

In the NHL, Swayman owns a 138-81-26 record with a 2.59 GAA, a .910 save percentage and 19 shutouts over 252 games. He opened his career in 2020-21 at 7-3-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .945 save percentage. He shared the William M. Jennings Trophy, earned an NHL All-Star selection, won gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and the 2026 Olympics, and signed a long-term extension with Boston.