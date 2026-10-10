Bruins Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin, Sending $19 Million Veteran to Red Wings

Dylan Larkin asked the Detroit Red Wings for a trade, lost the captaincy over it — and still plays for Detroit anyway. But now, a new trade pitch aimed at the Boston Bruins would take Larkin out of Detroit, as he wants, and land him with another Original Six squad.

The trade pitch, published late Friday on PuckGM, would ship Larkin to Boston for Pavel Zacha, William Moore’s signing rights and a 2027 first-round pick. Would that deal end the standoff?

Larkin, 30, grew up in Waterford, Michigan, and has never worn another NHL sweater. Detroit drafted him 15th overall in 2014 after he piled up 47 points in 35 games at the University of Michigan, according to NHL.com‘s Dylan Larkin player profile. He entered this season 10th in franchise history with 643 points in 808 games, and he scored 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games last year.

Dylan Larkin Trade Request Standoff With Detroit Red Wings

Larkin’s eight-year contract pays $8.7 million annually through 2030-31 and includes a full no-trade clause through 2027-28, according to PuckPedia‘s contract breakdown for Larkin.

Then came June. Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman reported June 4 that Larkin wanted out. Steve Yzerman, then Detroit’s general manager, confirmed June 27 that Larkin’s agent had supplied a short list of teams that Larkin would go to.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that,” Yzerman said, as quoted by NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika.

Larkin held the captaincy from January 2021 until this fall. The Red Wings opened the season without one.

“I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences,” Larkin said, according to NHL.com. He is playing for Detroit regardless.

Zacha, 29, was born in Brno, Czech Republic. New Jersey drafted him sixth overall in 2015 and traded him to Boston in July 2022. He set career highs of 30 goals and 65 points in 78 games last season and owns 407 points in 710 career games. His $19 million, four-year contract expires after this season.

Moore, 19, a center from Mississauga, Ontario, went 51st overall to Boston in 2025 out of the U.S. National Team Development Program. He plays at Boston College and remains unsigned. Scouts project the 6-foot-2 playmaker as a middle-six forward who must add strength, according to an Elite Prospects scouting report.

Would Bruins and Red Wings Weigh a Dylan Larkin Trade Package?

The cap ledger favors Detroit in the trade pitch on the PuckGM table. Boston would absorb roughly $3.95 million in added cap hit, Larkin’s $8.7 million replacing Zacha’s $4.75 million, with its projected total already near $101.5 million, according to PuckGM’s cap projection for the Bruins roster. Detroit clears that same $3.95 million and adds a prospect and a pick at no cap cost.

The lineup favors Boston. The Bruins have sought a true No. 1 center since Patrice Bergeron retired in 2023, and Elias Lindholm, Fraser Minten, James Hagens, Casey Mittelstadt and Zacha have not filled the role, according to an analysis by The Athletic. Detroit loses its most consistent center, though Larkin outscored Zacha by only four goals and two points last season, in four fewer games.

The obstacle is the no-trade clause. Larkin’s reported list started with Florida, Minnesota and Vegas, according to a Detroit Free Press report. It has since grown to include Colorado, Washington, Dallas and Tampa Bay, according to a newer report by Sportsnet. The name Bruins has not cropped up.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has set no timeline.

“We’re going to take this day by day,” Horcoff has said. For now, Larkin keeps skating in Detroit.