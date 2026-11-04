Former Flames GM Brad Treliving Suddenly Lands New Job

The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving decided to mutually part ways with one another in 2023 upon the expiration of his contract; he’d served in the role since April 2014.

It wouldn’t be long before Treliving resurfaced as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a role that he held for nearly three full seasons before being terminated in late March of last season.

Now, the former Flames executive is back with a new role on the international stage. According to NHL Insider Darren Dreger, Treliving will be among many notable figures serving on Hockey Canada’s new National Teams Advisory Group.

Former Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving Officially Lands New Role With Hockey Canada

As initially reported by NHL Insider Darren Dreger, Treliving will be part of multiple notable figures who will be serving in an advisory capacity.

Dreger reported:

“Hockey Canada will name an advisory group to assist Scott Salmond, VP of Hockey ops. Doug Armstrong, Shane Doan and Steve Yzerman will work with Salmond on World Cup,World Championship and the Olympics, identifying next management group, process,and overall planning.

Brad Treliving is also working with Canada’s National Junior team, while a separate captains club has been created with Shane Doan to mentor Canadian Captains at all levels and programs. 3 former Olympic GM’s now part of Hockey Canada’s larger group.”

The Flames Parted Ways With Treliving In 2023

After the Flames missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years, the organization and Treliving mutually agreed to part ways.

President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney explained at the time that it was time for a change after the club fell short of its goals.

“We have a team that I believe should’ve been in the playoffs … not only make the playoffs, but be a hard out in the playoffs,” Maloney said via NHL.com. “We didn’t, and we failed to achieve. That starts at the management level, which I was a part of, the coaching, the players, the training, the organization. We have to do a deep look in how we operate, how we make decisions, and fix it.”

“I am reviewing everything in the organization…management, coaching, players, scouting, how we first of all with what happened and why we underachieved and how we make this the best organization to obtain our goals,” he said.

Unfortunately for the Flames, they’ve yet to return to the playoffs; they haven’t played beyond the regular season since 2022.