NHL Trade Rumors: Dylan Larkin Leaves Red Wings, Kucherov to Bruins, & the Trade Board

NHL Trade Rumors have been off and on so far during the 2026-27 regular season. Connor Hellebuyck eventually found his home with the New Jersey Devils, but who will be the next player traded?

The latest NHL trade rumors…

The Detroit Red Wings were informed that Dylan Larkin will no longer play for them while he waits for his trade request to be fulfilled. As a result, the Red Wings suspended him without pay .

while he waits for his trade request to be fulfilled. As a result, the Red Wings . Elliotte Friedman reports that the Minnesota Wild are offering Danila Yurov, a veteran player, and a “Costco of firsts” to nab the coveted center.

to nab the coveted center. On a crazy news day on Friday, it was revealed that Nikita Kucherov will not re-sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning and wants to be traded. This is a shocking development, as everyone around the league thought he would one day retire a bolt.

with the Tampa Bay Lightning and wants to be traded. This is a shocking development, as everyone around the league thought he would one day retire a bolt. Another report explains that Kucherov would like to play with “another star.” Of course, that brings up more questions than answers. However, the Lightning have some flexibility as Kucherov’s contract only has a 10-team no trade list, giving them 22 teams to make a potential deal with.

Of course, that brings up more questions than answers. However, the Lightning have some flexibility as Kucherov’s contract only has a 10-team no trade list, giving them 22 teams to make a potential deal with. At this point in time, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens appear to be early frontrunners to acquire Kucherov (who is playing for the Lightning on Saturday night).

Now, onto the big trade board…

NHL Trade Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings & Trade Requests

These are the top trade targets available for NHL teams to acquire to give their teams a boost in a few much-needed areas.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. Kucherov wants to be traded to a team that has another star on it. Some reporting suggests that he is open to a trade with the Montreal Canadiens or Boston Bruins.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings. The Minnesota Wild have long been linked to Larkin as a potential suitor. Perhaps Kucherov becoming available will also open the floodgates on the Larkin situation.

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings. Edvinsson has drawn interest from many teams. The Bruins, San Jose Sharks, and a few others have been poking around the young stud defender.

NHL Trade Rumors: Forwards On The Market

Scoring depth is highly coveted at any time of the year, so look for these names to be generating interest:

Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus Blue Jackets. The writing appears to be on the wall for Voronkov. Will he get traded before the trade deadline? At the rate that this is going, he will be traded by Christmas.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars. Robertson is on an expiring contract and will likely be traded closer to the deadline. That is, if a deal even happens during the regular season.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens. Dach has long been contected to the Oilers in trade rumors over the past year or so. Is this the year that it happens? Crazier things have happened in the NHL.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators. (More to come).

Morgan Frost, Calgary Flames. (More to come).

Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks. (More to come).

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins. (More to come).

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks. (More to come).

Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken. (More to come).

Danila Yurov, Minnesota Wild. Yurov is thought to be the main piece that the Wild are dangling to acquire Larkin. He’s been off to a great start, and is a great candidate to be included in any deal the Wild want to execute to make their team better.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, Washington Capitals. (More to come).

Issac Howard, Edmonton Oilers. Sequestered to the bottom six, this dynamic and offensive young forward needs to be given a fair shake in the top-six of whichever lineup he ends up on. Even injuries to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman couldn’t afford him an opportunity in the Oilers top-six.

NHL Trade Rumors: Blueline Help

Every team could use an extra body on the blueline (or two); here are some names that could/are generating interest.

Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild. (More to come).

Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes. Despite signing a one-year contract, Nikishin is still hoping to land with a team that could give him an opportunity to be a top-three defenceman. For that reason, he is one name to keep an eye on.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs appear eager to trade Rielly, with no dance partner stepping up yet. However, things can quickly change in this league. If the Leafs do add a defenceman, he could be the piece included to make the money work.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins. (More to come).

Nicolas Hague, Nashville Predators. (More to come).

Zach Whitecloud, Calgary Flames. (More to come).

Kevin Korchinski, Chicago Blackhawks. (More to come).

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken. (More to come).

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers. NHL teams love them a right-shot blueliner, especially one who loves to throw the body like Ristolainen does. He might not be the force he once was, but contending teams could easily rationalize aquiring and deploying him as their third-pairing RH defender.

NHL Trade Rumors: Goaltenders Available

Here is the list of the best goaltenders that are available for contending teams.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues. Binnington has perpetually been in trade rumors for years now. He might not be the goalie that he used to be, but as goalie injuries pile up, he will be an option that NHL GM’s strongly consider.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres. UPL’s inclusion in this list is based off the fact that the Sabres reportedly had offered the Jets UPL in their offer for Hellebuyck.

Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth. The Mammoth are not convinced that Vejmelka is the goalie to lead them as a number one in the playoffs. So if the team makes a deal to acquire such a goalie, Vejmelka will be the odd man out.