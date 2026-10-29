Devin Cooley Has Unbelievable Response To His Injury News

Devin Cooley isn’t just known in the NHL for being a quality goaltender. He’s becoming famous for his wild interviews and interesting takes on life and the mental state of professional athletes. As such, his latest injury was bound to evoke a fascinating response.

Following his injury on Wednesday night, when Colton Dach of the Edmonton Oilers ran over him in the crease, Cooley wasn’t upset. He wasn’t frustrated. He called himself blessed to get some time away to refocus.

Cooley Reacts to His Injury

“Injuries suck, but I’m a very fast healer,” he started when he posted an update on Instagram. “Can’t wait to be back, and what a great opportunity to reset physically, mentally, and find ways to gain an edge in my game off the ice so I can come back even better than before. Sometimes what we don’t ever want to happen could be exactly what we need!”

He ended with, “Why should we feel anger at the world? As if the world would notice!”

It’s the most unexpected, but expected, response from a goaltender who has a history of wowing fans with his unique takes on sports and life. As Eric Francis of Sportsnet writes, “Leave it to Devin Cooley to provide his own injury update, complete with a pic of the crease crash. What a beauty:”

Cooley’s Take on the Injury Is Inspiring

Whether he’s trying to find the silver lining or he truly feels the way he does, Cooley seems to be taking the injury news well. His inspiring message about using the setback as an opportunity to come back even stronger will resonate with fans.

He’ll get his share of flak for being so different. The other day, he talked about hanging out with his pet rabbit and talking to him while he gets mentally prepared to play. No doubt, Cooley is different. But as Jimmy Murphy of The Sick Podcast writes, “To all those bashing Devin Cooley for his words and unique perspectives, you should try being more like him. Stop being so negative and just enjoy and be grateful for life.”

Anyone jumping on Cooley for being positive in the face of some unfortunate news doesn’t get what this athlete is all about.

No Response From the Flames

One of the interesting aspects of the injury was that there was next to no response from the Calgary Flames when their goaltender was run over. Colton Dach got a penalty on the play for goaltender interference, but the Flames didn’t do anything more than say a couple of words to the Oilers’ forward.

Some are suggesting it was a hockey play gone wrong. Others believe it doesn’t matter. You can’t steamroll a goalie and not get some kind of response. Cooley probably would have had something to say about a response (or lack thereof) too. That’s just the way he’s wired.