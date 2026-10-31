Flames Forward Breaks Through With Career-First vs. Kraken

The Calgary Flames continued to rewrite their narrative with a dominant win over the Seattle Kraken. One player stood out.

Matt Coronato had a game to remember in the Flames’ 6-2 win on Friday night when he posted a career-best four points in a single game. Coronato immediately helped put Calgary on the board at the 2:32 mark of the first period when he provided the secondary assist for Morgan Frost’s power-play goal.

Coronato recorded another two assists in the second period with secondary helpers on Matvei Gridin’s power-play goal at 8:43 and on Joel Farabee’s goal at 10:40. Coronato then put the Flames up 5-2 just 39 seconds into the third frame.

Games like these are becoming more prevalent for Coronato and the Flames. For a young hockey team whose average age is 26.7, it could be a sign of a high-octane group coming up.

What The Flames’ Recent Breakout Means As October Fades

Calgary has one more game left in October against the mighty Colorado Avalanche. And on paper, they look completely outmatched. But Coronato and Co. have flipped the script throughout the second half of the month.

Calgary may be 26th in the league with 34 goals in their first 13 games, but their previous eight games paint a more accurate picture. The Flames are 6-2 in their last eight contests and have outscored opponents 26-20.

Coronato has been a big part of that effort, posting 11 points and two goals in those contests. Heading into Friday night vs. the Kraken, Coronato had seven points and a goal in that same span.

It is a signal that the former 13th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is turning into one of the NHL’s premier players. Over the past two seasons, Coronato showed off his potential, putting up 47 points in 2024-25 before swinging back around and posting 45 in 2025-26.

This season, he has 14 points and three goals in 13 games. That puts him on an 84-game pace for 90 points and 19 goals.

If Coronato can find a way to maintain his playmaking while upping his goal-scoring prowess to the 20-goal threshold — and he is already close — he will end the year as one of the NHL’s top forwards in their age-24 season or under.

Matt Coronato Is Just One Name To Look Out For

Joel Farabee is also posting over a point per game, with 14 points and four goals in 13 contests. Farabee is well on his way to posting his best season in a Flames uniform and is on pace to break his career-best of 50 points that he snagged in 2023-24 with the Philadelphia Flyers. He had three points in Friday’s win.

Matvei Gridin may be the most intriguing. He is in his age-20 season and has 10 points and five goals in 13 games. Gridin also had a multi-point game vs. Seattle, posting a goal and an assist.

Finally, there is Aydar Suniev, who also scored on Friday. The goal gave Suniev five points and four goals in 10 games so far. Like Gridin, Suniev is one of the Flames’ youngest forwards. He is currently in his age-22 season.

If Coronato and the Flames stay hot in the way they have during the back half of October and on Friday night, they will continue to lead one of the NHL’s most exciting young teams. Calgary will still deal with growing pains, but they may be less prevalent as the season goes on.