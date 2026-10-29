Flames Suffer Brutal Injury News During Battle of Alberta

The Calgary Flames are taking on the bitter provincial and divisional rival Edmonton Oilers in the first Battle of Alberta for the 2026-27 NHL season, and the Flames are looking to continue their recent hot streak of play.

However, they were dealt a worrying piece of injury news when they lost one of the players most responsible for their upswing.

Following a collision with Colton Dach, Flames goaltender Devin Cooley has departed the game, and has departed the game.

Calgary Flames Goaltender Devin Cooley Injured During Battle of Alberta Against Oilers

During the first period of play, Cooley was injured when Edmonton’s Colton Dach collided hard with him while driving to the net.

Dach received a minor penalty for the infraction, while Cooley was slow to recover. To begin the second period, backup Dustin Wolf was between the pipes for Calgary.

Wolf, who has won four starts in a row, has amassed a 4-2-0 record this season with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Devin Cooley Is In His Second Season With The Flames

Cooley began his junior career with the San Jose Jr. Sharks before playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Springfield Jr. Blues and Wenatchee Wild. He then spent three seasons at the University of Denver, recording six shutouts, a .927 save percentage and a 1.93 goals-against average in 32 games.

Cooley signed with the Nashville Predators after college and spent most of the 2020-21 season with the Florida Everblades before playing the next two years primarily with the American Hockey League affiliate Milwaukee Admirals. He signed with the Buffalo Sabres before the 2023-24 season and started with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, going 3-0-1 before receiving an emergency NHL recall.

Buffalo traded Cooley to the San Jose Sharks for a 2025 seventh-round pick on March 8, 2024. He made his NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 17 and earned his first NHL win days later, beating the St. Louis Blues.

Cooley signed a two-year contract with the Flames in 2024; he was re-signed to a two-year extension with a $1.35 million salary cap hit.