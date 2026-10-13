Canadian Rival Named Landing Spot For Flames’ Zach Whitecloud

The Calgary Flames have stumbled badly out of the gate to begin the 2026-27 NHL season, having lost all five of their games so far and finding themselves dead last both in their respective division and the League as a whole in the standings.

Naturally, this has started several uncomfortable conversations regarding not only the job security of head coach Ryan Huska, but also any potential on-ice changes that GM Craig Conroy could be considering in the face of the rough start.

One player that has been repeatedly involved in trade rumors is defenseman Zach Whitecloud, acquired last season from the Vegas Golden Knights, and he’s being linked to an Eastern Conference club that underwent a major transformation over the summer.

Calgary Flames Defenseman Zach Whitecloud Has Been Linked To The Maple Leafs

According to a recent report from NHL Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had discussions about the possibility of acquiring Whitecloud from the Flames.

“I look at a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs. A team looking to bolster their blue line. The previous regime had a lot of interest in him,” he said earlier this month. “I believe there have been at least exploratory inquiries. I don’t even know if I’d say poking or whatever, but I think they’re one of the teams that would look at him.”

The Maple Leafs once again lost former Flames defenseman Chris Tanev to injury, and could be considering Whitecloud as a replacement, especially if Tanev were to miss considerable time as he did last season.

Zach Whitecloud Began His Career With The Golden Knights

Never drafted into the NHL, Whitecloud signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in March 2018 and made his NHL debut less than a month later against the Edmonton Oilers.

After beginning the following season in the American Hockey League, he emerged as a reliable NHL defenseman late in the 2019-20 campaign and earned a two-year extension. Whitecloud continued to establish himself in Vegas, signing a six-year, $16.5 million extension in 2021.

He was part of the Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship after they defeated the Florida Panthers in five games. He’d continue his career in Vegas until January 2026 when he was traded to the Flames as part of the package that brought Rasmus Andersson to the Golden Knights.