Elliotte Friedman Reports On Ryan Huska’s Job Security With Flames

The Calgary Flames remain winless through the early goings of the 2026-27 NHL season, starting with five consecutive losses. For a club that hasn’t played beyond the 82nd game of the regular season since 2022, that’s not an encouraging sign for their playoff chances for the upcoming spring.

And naturally, focus is starting to fall upon head coach Ryan Huska, who was named the successor to Darryl Sutter in June 2023 as the 24th head coach in club history.

Under Huska, the Flames have yet to earn a playoff berth, and the chances of that happening this season are slim to none if things continue in their current direction. What level of job security does Huska currently have?

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman Touches On Ryan Huska’s Job Security With The Calgary Flames

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, Huska’s job security is naturally being talked about, and he understands why given how poorly the Flames have played to begin the season.

“I think the one team everyone’s kinda looking at right now is Calgary; I don’t know if that’s fair, but I recognize it’s kind of out there,” Friedman said.

While there have been no official rumblings that a coaching change could be in the works, those rumors are going to grow louder if the Flames can’t climb out of their current hole.

GM Craig Conroy Sang The Praises Of Ryan Huska Before The Season Began

Despite having not achieved a playoff berth under Huska, Flames GM Craig Conroy had nothing but great things to say about him last month before the season began.

“He does a great job,” Conroy explained. “He’s a teacher; he’s articulate when he’s explaining what he wants from the players. If you didn’t even know hockey, you would understand what he wants out of you, what he expects, and how we’re going to get there. He does a great job with our young guys.”

“People are going to be mad if he didn’t put this person out or that, but he’s always doing the best for the team, and I never question [the team] being prepared, focused, and having a game plan,” said Conroy. “Now, it’s about going out and executing. He does a great job with that.

“It is exciting to have Ryan here, and the whole staff. They do an amazing job.”

However, given how poorly the Flames have played, Conroy may be forced to reconsider his position on Huska and the staff, especially if things don’t improve in a hurry.