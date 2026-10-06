Flames’ Connor Zary Decision Risks Panthers-Level Consequence

“Does another team see the merits of taking a chance on a middle-aged, middle-six forward with low production and a salary of $3.77 million over the next two seasons?” Francis writes. “Or does he clear waivers and get sent to the minors where he’ll have a chance at regaining the confidence and touch that made him a junior star, worthy of being selected 24th overall in 2020? So many questions in Calgary Monday, but none will be answered until the deadline to make waiver claims hits at noon MT / 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, when we find out where his next hockey game will be played.”

Zary was waived off the NHL roster, which means one of two things happen.

He either heads to the AHL, if he clears waivers. Or he gets claimed on waivers by another team.

“(Next game) won’t be with the Flames, as the coach and management have grown tired of waiting for the offensive production he was drafted to provide to emerge,” Francis writes. “If it all sounds eerily similar to Bennett’s situation, it’s because it is: Junior phenom with skill to burn is drafted as a center, but spends several years in Calgary unable to contribute offensively on the wing, let alone up the middle. Clearly, they gave up on him too early. Bennett was eventually traded to Florida, where the rejuvenated buzzsaw blossomed into a Conn Smythe Trophy winner. It’s a bit of an unfair comparison, as Bennett went fourth overall and had an expansive toolkit that included the type of moxie that can turn a game in several other ways. Nonetheless, the relationship between the Flames and Zary has been every bit as fruitless and frustrating for both parties, leading to Monday’s decision.”

The Flames are in such an obvious rebuilding situation that losing Zary would be painful, even if he hasn’t panned out yet.

Calgary has lost its first three games of the season by a combined score of 16-3.

It would help the Flames more to have Zary work out in their own uniform, but they’ve now risked losing that.

Now What?

As mentioned above, waiver claims are processed in the afternoon each day. The Flames will know by Tuesday evening whether Zary remains in their organization or not.

Injuries and ineffectiveness have been problems for Zary, and it probably hasn’t helped that the opportunities in Calgary haven’t always been top-notch.

Still, his fate is now up in the air. The Flames will wait and see what the league does.

And no matter what comes next for Zary, it’ll really be up to him. If he doesn’t elevate his game, it won’t matter what sweater he’s wearing.

If he does improve, though, the Flames had better hope he’s still in their organization and not doing it elsewhere like Bennett.