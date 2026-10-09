Flames Could Be Preparing for Another Major Roster Shake-Up

The Calgary Flames could be hurtling toward another massive roster shake-up, with three names getting particular attention around the league.

According to notable insider David Pagnotta, Connor Zary, Zach Whitecloud and Morgan Frost are the pieces Calgary is getting calls about. The report shouldn’t come as a surprise as the Flames have evidently struggled in the early going this season.

The rough start, and the fact that the Flames have pretty much embraced a rebuild, means that the club won’t be holding on to its most valuable trade chips for too long.

The Flames have several players who could appeal to different types of buyers. If GM Craig Conroy can find the right deals, Calgary could turn its current roster problems into valuable draft capital and prospects.

Flames Could Stockpile Picks and Prospects Through Three Trades

The Flames should be listening to any offers coming down the pipeline.

Calgary’s difficult start has exposed the distance between where the organization is now and what the plan actually is. Rather than making short-term additions to chase a playoff spot, the Flames could use this season to accumulate assets and build its draft and trade capital.

Zary, Whitecloud and Frost offer three different ways to accomplish that.

Zary is a former first-round pick who has already shown offensive potential at the NHL level. At 25, he could still benefit from a change of scenery, giving a rebuilding team a chance to acquire a player with some upside.

Whitecloud is a different proposition. The experienced defenseman has won a Stanley Cup and could appeal to a contender looking for reliable blue-line depth. That experience could make him particularly valuable to teams preparing for a playoff run.

Frost might be the most straightforward trade candidate. He scored 22 goals and recorded 43 points last season, demonstrating that he can contribute offensively when given an opportunity.

The Flames should be looking for draft picks, prospects and really anything that the organization could flip in future deals.

That does not mean Calgary needs to trade all three immediately. But if the offers are there, Conroy should be willing to listen. A successful rebuild depends on turning veteran assets and surplus players into pieces that can contribute when the team is ready to compete again.

Zary, Whitecloud and Frost Have Different Trade Outlooks

Despite the reported interest, these three players are unlikely to have identical paths out of Calgary.

Zary is arguably the most complicated case. He recently cleared waivers after no team claimed him, and his $3.775 million cap hit through 2027-28 appears to be a significant obstacle. The Flames could need to retain salary or take a contract back to make a deal work.

Whitecloud, meanwhile, could attract a stronger market. His $2.75 million cap hit and experience as a right-shot defenseman make him a potentially useful addition for a contender. Calgary should have an opportunity to seek a meaningful return if several teams pursue him.

Frost presents another situation. He is coming off a productive season, but his $4.375 million cap hit and pending unrestricted free agency could influence negotiations. Teams may want to assess their needs and Calgary’s asking price before committing.

The Flames do not need to rush into unfavorable deals. However, with the season already off to a disastrous start, all three names deserve watching.

If Calgary can extract worthwhile assets from these situations, this early-season frustration could become an opportunity to strengthen its future.