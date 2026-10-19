Flames’ Ethan Wyttenbach Speeding Toward NHL Arrival

Ethan Wyttenbach is putting up the kind of numbers at Quinnipiac University that will make the Calgary Flames very eager to get him onto their roster.

It’s also the kind of performance that could speed up how quickly Wyttenbach can actually reach the professional ranks, too.

The Flames aren’t in a rush, of course. They’re in for a long season and will try to continue building for the future.

Their future is almost certain to include Wyttenbach in some form, though, and that’s an exciting subplot for Calgary to keep track of from afar.

Ethan Wyttenbach at Quinnipiac

Wyttenbach lit up the NCAA as a freshman last year, and he’s off to an even better start as a sophomore.

“Wyttenbach was the talk of the town last year after registering 59 points in 49 games as a college freshman,” Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis wrote in a new article. “He’s on track to blast past that already with points in every game so far, sitting at 11 through five games. You can make the argument yet again that he’s not playing against top competition. But he has easily been Quinnipiac’s best player by a mile and seems to make an impact every single shift.”

This is one of the cool aspects of the NHL’s draft system, where players can belong to an organization but still play at lower levels. It allows, in this case, Flames fans to follow a prospect who is still playing in the NCAA but who they hope will wear their jersey one day.

Wyttenbach is certainly making the case that he belongs.

When Will Ethan Wyttenbach Come to NHL?

Wyttenbach could arrive as soon as next season.

The Flames could also consider a cameo for him at the professional level once this college season ends.

“He was outstanding at the World Junior Summer Showcase with USA Hockey, proving he could shine against other elite competition his age,” Ellis writes. “There’s no doubt right now that Wyttenbach has what it takes to become an impact NHLer as soon as next season. He might be a bit undersized, but he’s a detail-oriented winger who has the speed and skill to get where he needs to be all the time. That alone should take him far.”

It’s a brilliant outcome for Calgary with Wyttenbach, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft but has since taken the NCAA hockey world by storm.

If Wyttenbach doesn’t slow down this season, he’ll at least give Flames fans one reason to smile.