Recent Connor Hellebuyck Trade Report Continues to Link Carolina Hurricanes to $59.5 Million Netminder

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to be linked to Connor Hellebuyck in all the recent trade rumors.

It’s not a surprise, as most NHL insiders/analysts believe that Hellebuyck would be a good fit in Carolina.

However, to start their title defense, the Hurricanes haven’t really endured goaltender issues like other NHL teams have, so taking on Hellebuyck and his $59.5 million contract may not be all that enticing to Carolina.

Carolina is 7-2-1 after its first 10 games of the new season, and is currently 1-1 on their five-game West Coast swing.

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Connor Hellebuyck Future Still in Limbo Amid Rumors

Recently, David Pagnotta noted this about the Hellebuyck rumors:

“Re Connor Hellebuyck trade request: Carolina’s still in the mix and Utah and Buffalo and LA and all these other teams that we’ve reported before, still kind of in there.”

There’s even been conflicting reports that Hellebuyck won’t be traded altogether.

Regardless, the Hurricanes continue to be linked in every which way, but one would assume that if the Hurricanes REALLY wanted Helle that bad, they would have already laid out a trade package for his services.

Considering the NHL season is already nearly a month underway, you have to think that Hellebuyck is only hurting his own future during these trade rumors, and taking the ice again might be the best decision; perhaps he gets moved at the NHL trade deadline, when teams have more clarity of what they truly need.

For example, the Hurricanes have received solid goalie play from Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov, so while it appeared an obvious need before the season, perhaps Carolina doesn’t have as much of a need for Hellebuyck now.