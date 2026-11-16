Hurricanes Veteran Receives Impressive NHL Honor After Dominant Week

One Carolina Hurricanes player topped off his dominant week in Finland with an award and recognition from the NHL.

Nikolaj Ehlers can add a new award to his resume. The seasoned veteran won the NHL’s Third Star Award for the week that saw him end his two-game stint in Finland with five points and a goal.

It couldn’t have been an easy decision for the NHL to recognize a single player from that trip to Finland, given Carolina’s dominance. Sebastian Aho had a game to remember on Thursday. Mark Jankowski scored twice on Saturday. And Jackson Blake continued his breakout campaign.

That said, Ehlers quietly put together an impressive performance. On Thursday, he opened the scoring at 11:44 in the first period with helpers from K’Andre Miller and Logan Stankoven. Ehlers later assisted on Aho’s power-play goal along with Blake just over a minute later.

In Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Kraken, Ehlers assisted on Blake’s power-play goal at 11:12 in the first. He was also there for Andrei Svechnikov’s power-play goal at 2:03 in the second. And again on Svechnikov’s second power-play goal at 10:05, also in the middle frame.

Ehlers Continues Strong Start To Second Hurricanes Season

Since arriving in Raleigh, Ehlers has continued to be an impressive part of this Carolina Hurricanes team. Coming off a 63-point campaign in 69 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2024-25, Ehlers picked up where he left off during his first season with Carolina.

He played in all 82 games in 2025-26, logging 71 points and 26 goals. Ehlers saw his ice time increase following his previous three seasons in Winnipeg, from an average of 15:48 between 2022-23 and 2024-25 to 16:36 in 2025-26. His 71 points were a career-high, and his 26 goals were the third-highest of Ehlers’ career.

With the way things are going for Carolina at the quarter-way mark, Ehlers may record his most productive season yet. He now has 20 points and five goals in 21 games, through 16:18 of average ice time.

Ehlers’ Former Teammate Took The Top-Star Honors

Ehlers is familiar with Mark Scheifele, whom he played alongside between 2015-16 and 2024-25. Scheifele continues to shine at an advanced age, with eight points and three goals last week.

NHL.com also noted that:

“…Scheifele surpassed [Dale] Hawerchuk (929) – his former Ontario Hockey League coach and mentor – for Winnipeg’s franchise points record and Thomas Steen (553) for the Jets’ franchise assists record. Scheifele additionally tied Hawerchuk (379) for the franchise goals record.”

After a slow start to the season, Scheifele has returned to form, with 26 points and seven goals in 21 contests for a rejuvenated Jets team. Should Scheifele keep up his 84-game pace, he could end the season with 104 points and 28 goals.

Jesper Wallstedt received the Second Star, and he was a big reason the Minnesota Wild beat two of the Eastern Conference’s better teams last week. Wallstedt leads the NHL with 14 wins. He also has a .926 save percentage, a 1.94 GAA, and an .842 quality starts percentage.

There is a good chance Wallstedt will compete fiercely with Pyotr Kochetkov for the Vezina if both netminders keep up their elite play. As for Ehlers? If he keeps playing this well, he will set some personal bests and likely gain even more recognition from the NHL.