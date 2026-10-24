Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Loses Alexander Nikishin for Unexpected Goaltender

The Carolina Hurricanes have likely lost count of all the trade rumors shipping Alexander Nikishin out.

Nevertheless, more are rising to the surface.

In fact, one of the more recent trade rumors shows an interesting development that could occur.

Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Minnesota Wild’s Goaltender

Let’s be real, stranger things have happened in the NHL.

Yet this is still an intriguing proposal from Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report — shipping Nikishin out to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for netminder Filip Gustavsson.

“Hear me out on this,” he prefaced. “Jesper Wallstedt has become the No. 1 starter in Minnesota, and while the Wild might like the idea of keeping both Wallstedt and Gustavsson long-term, that’s probably not viable financially given Gustavsson’s $6.8 million cap hit over this season plus four more and whatever Wallstedt’s next contract looks like (probably not cheap).

“Carolina has a great trade chip in defenseman Alexander Nikishin, and Minnesota might be in the market for a longer-term, young defensive option given the uncertainty around the future of Quinn Hughes…”

Gustavsson is now in his age-28 season; this marks his sixth season playing in the National Hockey League.

Last season, he appeared in 50 games, making 49 starts.

He posted a 2.69 goals-against average with a .904 save percentage.

With the Hurricanes failing to strike a deal with the Winnipeg Jets for Connor Hellebuyck, perhaps Gustavsson could be in their future.