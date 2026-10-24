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Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Loses Alexander Nikishin for Unexpected Goaltender

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Alexander Nikishin
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 02: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have likely lost count of all the trade rumors shipping Alexander Nikishin out.

Nevertheless, more are rising to the surface.

In fact, one of the more recent trade rumors shows an interesting development that could occur.

Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Minnesota Wild’s Goaltender

Alexander Nikishin
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 27: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on May 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Let’s be real, stranger things have happened in the NHL.

Yet this is still an intriguing proposal from Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report — shipping Nikishin out to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for netminder Filip Gustavsson.

“Hear me out on this,” he prefaced. “Jesper Wallstedt has become the No. 1 starter in Minnesota, and while the Wild might like the idea of keeping both Wallstedt and Gustavsson long-term, that’s probably not viable financially given Gustavsson’s $6.8 million cap hit over this season plus four more and whatever Wallstedt’s next contract looks like (probably not cheap).

“Carolina has a great trade chip in defenseman Alexander Nikishin, and Minnesota might be in the market for a longer-term, young defensive option given the uncertainty around the future of Quinn Hughes…”

Filip Gustavsson
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 17: Filip Gustavsson #32 of the Minnesota Wild deflects a shot on goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center on March 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Gustavsson is now in his age-28 season; this marks his sixth season playing in the National Hockey League.

Last season, he appeared in 50 games, making 49 starts.

He posted a 2.69 goals-against average with a .904 save percentage.

With the Hurricanes failing to strike a deal with the Winnipeg Jets for Connor Hellebuyck, perhaps Gustavsson could be in their future.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Loses Alexander Nikishin for Unexpected Goaltender

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