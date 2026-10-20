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Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Poised To Make Franchise History During Ducks Game

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Ilya Sorokin
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders looks on in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on September 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

In just a few short hours, Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders will climb his way up franchise history.

He will soon tie former New York goaltender Rick DiPietro for second-most starts in Islanders history.

Islanders’ Sorokin Approaches Significant Milestone

Ilya Sorokin
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders is introduced prior to playing against the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on October 11, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As pointed out by Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, 31-year-old Sorokin is poised to make his 309th career start tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.

Reaching this milestone will tie him with Dipietro for second-most starts in team history.

At the time of this writing, Sorokin has made six starts behind the crease this season and owns a 1.68 goals-against average with a .940 save percentage.

Through his seven years in the NHL, he’s logged a career 2.58 GAA with a .915 SV%.

His 1.68 GAA ranks him fourth in the league, trailing Linus Ullmark (1.33 GAA), Jake Oettinger (1.00 GAA) and Daniil Tarasov (0.80 GAA).

As for his .940 SV%, he also ranked fourth in the same order.

Since the Islanders selected him as pick No. 18 in the third round of the 2014 NHL draft, Sorokin quickly slid into a pivotal role for the franchise.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Poised To Make Franchise History During Ducks Game

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