Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Poised To Make Franchise History During Ducks Game

In just a few short hours, Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders will climb his way up franchise history.

He will soon tie former New York goaltender Rick DiPietro for second-most starts in Islanders history.

Islanders’ Sorokin Approaches Significant Milestone

As pointed out by Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, 31-year-old Sorokin is poised to make his 309th career start tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.

Reaching this milestone will tie him with Dipietro for second-most starts in team history.

At the time of this writing, Sorokin has made six starts behind the crease this season and owns a 1.68 goals-against average with a .940 save percentage.

Through his seven years in the NHL, he’s logged a career 2.58 GAA with a .915 SV%.

His 1.68 GAA ranks him fourth in the league, trailing Linus Ullmark (1.33 GAA), Jake Oettinger (1.00 GAA) and Daniil Tarasov (0.80 GAA).

As for his .940 SV%, he also ranked fourth in the same order.

Since the Islanders selected him as pick No. 18 in the third round of the 2014 NHL draft, Sorokin quickly slid into a pivotal role for the franchise.