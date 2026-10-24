Montreal Canadiens Urged To Trade Star Goaltender to New York Rangers

On paper, the Montreal Canadiens have enough goaltender depth.

But that doesn’t include their injuries and overall performance, which has been underwhelming.

With veterans experiencing hiccups on the ice, perhaps the Canadiens would be willing to strike a deal and ship one out.

Canadiens Could Trade Sam Montembeault to Rangers

If Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report is deemed correct, 29-year-old Sam Montembeault could soon close his chapter in Montreal.

The New York Rangers need help behind the crease after Igor Shesterkin’s injury.

Montembeault hasn’t been a stunner this season, but he does have seven years of NHL experience under his belt.

Five of those years have been spent with the Canadiens, while the first two were spent with the Florida Panthers.

“One name that could be available and make sense: Montreal’s Sam Montembeault,” Gretz wrote. “The Canadiens have two young goalies that they really like, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, who should be the future, while Montembeault is in the final year of his contract and likely the odd man out. He has had some really good seasons in the past and could be a solid veteran to accompany Garand for this season.

“The value here shouldn’t be anything more than a draft pick. Let’s say the Rangers send one of their four third-round picks over the next two years and a later pick to the Canadiens for Montembeault.”

During his latest campaign, he registered a 3.43 goals-against average with an .872 save percentage through 25 games, starting 23.

Montembeault has been floating in trade rumors across a variety of organizations this season, so acquiring him would likely come with a bit of competition.

But don’t rule out an Eastern Conference trade between these two parties just yet.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

At 5-3-2 overall, Montreal is sitting fifth in the Atlantic Division.

They’ve been edged out by the Boston Bruins (8-2-1), Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3-0), Ottawa Senators (7-4-0) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2).

However, they’re ranked above the Panthers (5-4-2), Detroit Red Wings (4-3-3) and the Buffalo Sabres (4-4-2).

The Canadiens just ripped out a 4-1 victory from the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Oct. 23, at United Center.

Next on their schedule is a meeting with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is another away game for Montreal, this time at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg.