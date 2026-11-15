Chicago Blackhawks Swing Intriguing 1-for-1 Goalie Trade With Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a goalie trade with the New York Rangers.

The Blackhawks have announced that they have traded goalie Arvid Soderblom to the Rangers in exchange for netminder Spencer Martin.

Chicago trading Soderblom to the Rangers comes one week after they placed him on waivers. Now, with this move, Soderblom is heading to New York.

Looking at Soderblom’s Time With the Blackhawks

Soderblom spent six seasons with the Blackhawks from 2021-22 to 2026-27 before this trade with the Rangers. In 117 games with Chicago, Soderblom had a 25-68-15 record, a 3.65 goals-against average, and an .885 save percentage.

Soderblom’s best season with the Blackhawks was in 2024-25. In 36 games that season for Chicago, he set career bests with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage.

In five games this season with the Blackhawks before the trade, Soderblom had a 0-3-1 record, a .842 save percentage, and a 4.67 goals-against average. With this, he struggled with Chicago this campaign before the trade.

Looking at Martin

With Martin, the Blackhawks have brought in a veteran depth goaltender. He will give Chicago another call-up option with NHL experience if prospect Drew Commesso struggles with the NHL club.

In 73 career NHL games over seven seasons, Martin has a 25-33-8 record, an .881 save percentage, and a 3.62 goals-against average.

Martin appeared in one game for the Rangers this season before the trade. During it, he allowed three goals on 18 shots.