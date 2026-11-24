Connor Bedard has now suffered three shoulder injuries in a 12-month timeframe. Two of which required surgery for the Blackhawks captain.

Bedard is gaining a reputation as an injury-prone player. While he isn’t the first top pick in recent memory to struggle with injuries, he now has a four-month recovery period after undergoing surgery on Nov. 23 on his right shoulder.

Bedard indeed saw the ice more than stars like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, among other former first-overall picks, in his first three seasons. But he appeared in just 15 games for Chicago this season after missing the first six games recovering from surgery on his left shoulder for an injury he sustained in Jul. 2026.

Troubling Questions Arise For Connor Bedard Following Shoulder Surgery

After Bedard first reinjured his right shoulder on Nov. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times shared, “He [Bedard] decided not to undergo surgery in that instance and eventually returned after missing four weeks,” when discussing the first time Bedard injured his right shoulder against the St. Louis Blues in Dec. 2025.

Pope also noted that Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said, “We knew there was a high risk of it coming back out. Not just [on] faceoffs; just high risk. He knew the odds.”

Now that Bedard had surgery on his right shoulder, the question now is this: Will he end up with recurring shoulder problems after injuring it twice?

That leads to another question: If so, how could recurring shoulder issues affect his play on the ice?

Currently, Bedard (18 points and seven goals in 15 games) is the best player on a bad hockey team that is closer to yet another top-five draft pick than they are to even the wild-card playoff hunt.

Losing Bedard will further hurt Chicago. But if he returns and isn’t the same player, that will lead to more burning questions in the summer of 2027.

Where Does Chicago Go After Losing Bedard For Four Months?

Chicago hasn’t finished higher than eighth place in the Central since 2021-22. This season, they once again find themselves in eighth, with 18 points and an 8-14-2 record.

Ideally, a few younger talents step up and fill in the production that Chicago would otherwise lose in Bedard’s absence. Roman Kantserov may be the most viable candidate. Through 24 games, Kantserov has 13 goals, 18 points, and a staggering 30.2 shooting percentage.

Defenseman Sam Rinzel has stepped up, with 17 points and two goals in 23 contests. Ditto for Frank Nazar, who, like Kantserov, knows how to score. He has 12 goals, a 25.5 shooting percentage, and 16 points in 22 games.

Anton Frondell, who missed Chicago’s 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday and is currently day-to-day, has the greatest opportunity to step up. He has shown flashes, but has just 11 points and four goals in 23 games. If Frondell improves his production while players like Kantserov, Rinzel, and Nazar at least maintain theirs, it will take a ton of pressure off Bedard when he eventually returns.

Even if Bedard’s production drops in the early going upon returning late in the season, a better Blackhawks team around him could more than make up for missed production. That will be something to watch when Connor Bedard returns. Until then, the tough questions will linger.