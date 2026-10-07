Brad Marchand Injury Update is Unfortunate News for Panthers After Barkov

The Florida Panthers are already down Aleksander Barkov, but if more injuries start piling up, it’ll start to feel like last season’s brutal injury luck.

And that’s when Brad Marchand went down to the ice hard on Tuesday night.

Marchand was crashing the net for Florida, and he got himself into traffic while still moving toward goal.

A leg appeared to get caught and turned at a hard angle, and Marchand went down.

He had to be helped off the ice, and he didn’t return to the game.

Brad Marchand Injury Update

The Panthers actually didn’t provide any further update on Marchand after the game.

There surely will be news in the days ahead, but Panthers fans will be kept waiting and wondering.

One doctor on social media wrote that it looked more like an MCL issue than an ACL one — which on paper is the better potential outcome:

Concern would be an MCL injury for Marchand Mechanism can also cause high ankle sprain (I know he grabbed his knee after) Time off depends on severity but often grade 2 and 4-6 weeks out Low chance ACL — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) October 7, 2026

Obviously, there’s no perfect way to simply watch a video of a play and gauge how long a player will be out. But Panthers fans would surely prefer a month out for Marchand than a whole season.

It’s frustratingly similar to Barkov’s injury, which happened near the boards but again had to do with an awkward entanglement with a defensive player.

The Panthers might end up with two costly injuries out of this West Coast trip.

The other frustrating fact for Marchand is that he had just come back from injury.

What Was Brad Marchand’s Injury?

Marchand had offseason surgery, although no one actually disclosed what it was fixing.

The Associated Press wrote, “Marchand revealed in mid-August that he had surgery, the details of which have not been released. He was dogged by a lower-body issue for much of last season when Florida’s hopes of contending for what would have been a third consecutive Stanley Cup were derailed by injuries throughout the lineup.”

Marchand missed 30 games last season due to injury.

Given the nature of how Marchand was injured on Tuesday night, it wouldn’t have to be connected to his prior ailment. That collision and angle would have the potential to hurt a knee no matter what had come before that.

Still, after a year of missing 30 games and an offseason with a surgery, Marchand certainly can’t be thrilled about the premise of having to deal with another injury.