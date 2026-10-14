Florida Panthers Make NHL Scoring History in 7-3 Win

The Florida Panthers are certainly dealing with a lot of injuries that have raised concerns about what their season might look like.

You wouldn’t have known it, though, by how they played in Columbus against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in a 7-3 win.

The Panthers put up massive scoring statistics across the board, in a way that set one of those records that has never been done before when you add it all up.

It was exactly the kind of outing the Panthers needed to put to rest some immediate concerns about what this operation might look like while missing injured stars.

Florida had just lost on Monday afternoon in Buffalo, so to stay on the road and get a bounceback win on Tuesday was great news for them.

Panthers Make Hockey History

OptaStats shared a fascinating Panthers combo stat on Tuesday night.

The Panthers are the first team in NHL history to have these following five things happen in the same game from five different players:

a 5-assist game

a 4-assist game

a hat trick

a multi-goal game

another multi-goal game

As you can imagine, it’s tough for all those things to happen at once by five different guys because of the potential overlap of statistics.

But that’s what the Panthers pulled off in Columbus.

How Panthers Made History

Let’s go down the list and consider everything that the Panthers did here.

Matthew Tkachuk was the player with the five assist game. He took only one shot in his 17:20 on the ice, but he was prolific in setting up his teammates.

The four-assist game came from defenseman Seth Jones, who led the Panthers in ice time (23:14) on the evening and made the most of it with his four dimes.

The hat trick? Brady Tkachuk. And the coolest part is that all three of his goals were assisted by his brother. Brady also had an assist.

Carter Verhaeghe had one of the two-goal games. He was out there firing the puck all night long. He took 10 shot attempts, only three of which were on goal — but two of those went in.

And the other two-goal day came from Sam Reinhart, who fired 7-of-9 shots on target. In addition to his two goals, he also had an assist.

The @FlaPanthers are the first team in NHL history to have: a 5+ assist game (M. Tkachuk)

a 4+ assist game (Jones)

a hat trick (B. Tkachuk)

a multi-goal game (Reinhart)

a multi-goal game (Verhaeghe) …by 5 different players in the same game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 14, 2026

In sports, the concept of a get-right game is often talked about. It’s the idea that a player can turn a season around by having a game on the ice where everything goes well.

On Tuesday night, it feels like most of the Panthers’ roster had a get-right game, and now they’ll get to see how they can carry this momentum forward.