Panthers head coach Paul Maurice shared some valuable advice for aspiring sports reporters. Maurice offered advice on asking coaches questions during media scrums and how to conduct themselves. He admitted that circumstances will dictate the coach’s mood, but that should not discourage reporters from asking questions.

Maurice is an experienced NHL head coach, having won two Stanley Cup championships with the Panthers. During his coaching career, Maurice has experienced the highs and lows that come with the job.

While Maurice experienced great success with Florida, he did have to face tough questions during his previous coaching stints. He previously coached the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets.

Although every team experiences a cold spell, Maurice urged aspiring reporters to approach their questions with an eagerness to learn.

Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Shares Powerful Advice for Aspiring Sports Reporters

Paul Maurice spoke to aspiring sports reporters during the Panthers’ Student Media Day. He emphasized the tone and delivery of a question, particularly when it is asked during a tough stretch.

“So when you ask a question, if you can ask it in a manner of truly learning, I hear it differently. And if you get asked a really, really hard question and ask it from that perspective, ‘Hey, Paul, if you could teach me.’ And you got to get the tone right. ‘Like, why is your team so bad just since you showed up. And then ever since you got here, your team really isn’t very good. Can you explain that to me?’ Maurice told aspiring sports reporters.

He continued:

“I’m being facetious, but there’s a way to ask a question in that you’re actually trying to learn the answer rather than it’s an accusation. Now, you’re going to get a bunch of different kinds of personalities on this side of the mic too. There’ll be some horribly arrogant people that are going to give off to you like, ‘Who are you to ask me that question?'”

Maurice Urges Aspiring Sports Reporters to be Confident

Maurice also urged aspiring sports reporters to be confident. He emphasized the importance of confidence, especially in situations when a coach or player does not like a question being asked.

Maurice made it clear that reporters have a job to ask questions, while coaches and players get paid to answer them.

“Bring a little bit of backbone and confidence to the questions. You have every bit of right to ask those questions,” Maurice told aspiring reporters during the Panthers’ Student Media Day. “We lose five in a row, I’m not overly friendly. You’re going to get that back. Don’t take that personally. It has nothing to do with it. But if you can come from an honest place in the question that you’re trying to learn, I think that it comes to me differently. I hear it differently. And I’ll be kinder with my answer.”

He added: “Part of what you get paid to do is answer that question whether they like the question or not, so don’t be afraid to ask it.”