NHL Injury Report: Latest on Dahlin, Duchene and Markstrom

The latest NHL injury report did not have good news for three contending teams on Monday. The news was not good, and while there isn’t much certitude on a couple of players, the situation could get dire even at this early juncture of the season.

So, let’s check in on what happened to three notable NHLers, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Jacob Markstrom of the Florida Panthers, and Matt Duchene of the Dallas Stars.

Sabres Rasmus Dahlin Captain Day-to-Day

The Buffalo Sabres escaped Monday’s 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers with two points. But the win came at a high price.

Rasmus Dahlin left the game during the second period after taking a slap shot from the edge of the right face-off circle. The defenseman headed to the locker room shortly afterward and did not return.

According to head coach Lindy Ruff, Dahlin is day-to-day and did not travel with the team to Montreal. That rules him out of Tuesday’s matchup against the Canadiens, barring a last-minute miracle.

The timing is far from ideal for Buffalo to have their captain land on the NHL injury report. Dahlin is the club’s captain and a major piece of its blue line, responsible for driving play, moving the puck and handling substantial minutes against top opposition.

He also scored a power-play goal against Florida before exiting, bringing his season total to two goals and four points through six games.

For now, the Sabres will have to manage without him and hope the injury does not develop into something more serious. His day-to-day designation offers some encouragement, although there is no confirmed return date.

Matt Duchene on NHL Injury Report for Three Months

The Dallas Stars’ news on Matt Duchene is no bueno.

Duchene will miss approximately three months after undergoing surgery to repair a core injury.

The veteran forward had already been placed on long-term injured reserve before the regular season began after dealing with a lower-body issue during training camp. Monday’s announcement confirms that his absence will extend well beyond the opening stretch of the schedule.

Duchene recorded 16 goals and 29 assists in 57 games last season, giving Dallas a productive offensive option who can contribute at center. His absence leaves the Stars without an experienced forward capable of adding scoring touch and lineup flexibility.

The concern is amplified by Dallas’ slow offensive start. The Stars entered Monday with a 2-2-1 record and were averaging just 2.20 goals per game, tied for 26th in the league.

Duchene is not expected to come off the NHL injury report until around January, depending on his recovery. Dallas will need other forwards to pick up the slack in the meantime, particularly if its scoring struggles continue.

Jacob Markstrom Avoids Serious Injury

Florida appears to have dodged a bit of a bullet with Jacob Markstrom.

The Cats’ starting netminder exited Monday’s loss to Buffalo following the first period.

Markstrom stopped nine of 11 shots before leaving the game. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said the goalie had tightened up, prompting the team to pull him, but indicated there was no injury they believed they could not manage.

That is an encouraging sign for Florida, although the team planned to assess how Markstrom felt ahead of Tuesday’s road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Akira Schmid replaced him against Buffalo, allowing three goals on 21 shots in relief. If Markstrom needs additional time to recover, Florida may have to lean on Schmid sooner than anticipated.

For now, there is no confirmed indication that Markstrom will spend any significant time on the NHL injury report. The Panthers will hope his early exit proves to be a precautionary decision rather than the beginning of a more significant problem.