Panthers’ Official Brad Marchand Injury Update Isn’t Bad News

There’d been a lot of reporting and speculation going on about Brad Marchand’s injury status with the Florida Panthers.

But after returning from a West Coast road trip, the Panthers waited a few days to give an official update on how Marchand is doing and when he might be back.

Finally on Friday, head coach Paul Maurice spoke to reporters and provided the team’s official status report on Marchand.

Brad Marchand Injury Update

Marchand is officially expected to miss six weeks, Maurice told reporters on Friday.

The hope is that Marchand will be back on the ice skating after three weeks.

It had already been expected that Marchand’s absence wouldn’t be particularly brief, so this probably feels like a win for the Florida fanbase.

It wasn’t clear how bad it might be when Marchand went down earlier this week while crashing the net. Clearly, it was a lower-body injury as one of his legs got caught in an awkward position, but it can be tough to tell in the moment what a player might’ve hurt, particularly because they’re sliding around on skates.

As is the case in the NHL, the Panthers won’t be providing any additional details on the actual injury. They’ll stick with lower-body injury as the diagnosis.

But the most important part for fans at the moment is that Marchand won’t be out for ages. The Panthers will just have to make do without him for a little while.

Panthers Injury Saga

Of course, this is just the latest in what feels like a long and difficult time with injuries for the Panthers dating back to the start of last year.

Aleksander Barkov missed the entire 2025-26 season due to injury. Matthew Tkachuk missed a bunch of it due to his own ailment. Even Marchand had to miss 30 games last season.

And then just a few days before Marchand was hurt, Barkov went down with an apparent knee injury, and the fear was that he’d again have his season end.

Instead, the Panthers have officially said Barkov will be out between six and eight weeks.

At least as far as injury diagnoses go, the Panthers have gotten pretty fortunate with Marchand and Barkov.

The tough part will be two-fold, though — Florida will both have to keep them healthy once they return, and the Panthers will also have to keep the rest of the roster healthy. Injuries derailed them a season ago, and if they aren’t careful, that could happen again.