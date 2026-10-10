NHL Injury Report: Shesterkin, Marchand, Eklund & Celebrini

The latest NHL injury report features several important updates, with one devastating bit of news on Friday night concerning New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin.

Elsewhere, the Ottawa Senators are preparing for an extended absence from William Eklund, the Florida Panthers will be without Brad Marchand for six weeks, and the San Jose Sharks are hoping Macklin Celebrini can return Saturday.

Here is the latest on the most pressing NHL injuries.

Igor Shesterkin Lands on NHL Injury Report in Massive Scare

The Rangers could hardly afford a worse injury scare.

Shesterkin went down awkwardly in the second period against Washington after appearing to jam his right skate into the goalpost while scrambling across the crease. His right leg bent awkwardly beneath him, and he remained on the ice for several minutes before teammates helped him off without putting weight on the leg. He did not return.

Shesterkin had stopped 13 of 14 shots before leaving, with backup Dylan Garand taking over. New York ultimately lost 3-1.

The biggest question is what comes next. As of the latest NHL injury report, the Rangers had not announced a confirmed diagnosis or recovery timeline. The circumstances looked concerning, but it would be premature to conclude that Shesterkin will miss an extended period.

For a Rangers team that relies heavily on its elite goaltender, even a short absence could have major implications. Until the club provides an update, Garand’s readiness and Shesterkin’s medical evaluation will remain central storylines.

William Eklund Expected to Miss Extended Time

The Senators received difficult news Friday after coach Travis Green said Eklund would miss an “extended” period with an ankle injury.

Would expect we'll hear today that William Eklund has gone for further testing on the left ankle injury he suffered against the Flyers. Doubtful we'll see him in the foreseeable future. #Sens A challenge to depth. https://t.co/HdC6cHGPgc — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 9, 2026

The forward was hurt during Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Philadelphia after being hit awkwardly into the boards by Simon Benoit. Eklund could not put weight on his left leg as he left the ice.

Green said he did not believe surgery would be necessary and expected Eklund to return at some point during the regular season, although he could not offer a specific timetable. For now, Eklund will be a permanent fixture on the NHL injury report.

That leaves Ottawa without one of its forward options for the foreseeable future. The Senators will need other players to absorb his minutes while they wait for a clearer recovery estimate.

Brad Marchand on NHL Injury Report for 6 Weeks

Florida will be without Marchand for approximately six weeks, coach Paul Maurice confirmed Friday.

The veteran forward injured his left leg late in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. After driving toward the net, he was high-sticked by Brandt Clarke and collided awkwardly with the goalpost.

Marchand is expected to spend three weeks off the ice before beginning another three weeks of rehabilitation. The injury is particularly frustrating because he had only recently returned from offseason surgery and played his second game of the season against Los Angeles.

The Panthers are already dealing with Aleksander Barkov on the NHL injury report, making Marchand’s recovery another important factor in Florida’s early-season outlook.

Macklin Celebrini Could Return Against Edmonton

The Sharks have a more encouraging situation with Celebrini, who is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s matchup against the Oilers.

Celebrini has missed two games with a lower-body injury but participated fully in Friday’s practice. He did not take line rushes, however, leaving his availability uncertain.

San Jose will welcome its young star back as soon as he is ready, but the team has little reason to rush him back.

Of the four players in this NHL injury report, Celebrini appears closest to a potential return. Shesterkin’s situation, meanwhile, remains the most consequential—and the one for which fans are still waiting for definitive answers.