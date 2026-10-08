NHL Injury Report: Romanov, Marchand, Lindgren and Morrissey

The latest NHL injury report brings some major concerns for numerous, with some crushing news for the New York Islanders regarding defenseman Alexander Romanov, but some more encouraging updates for the Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand.

Let’s take a closer look at the latest developments on the injury front.

Alexander Romanov Likely Out for Season

The New York Islanders have suffered a major setback, with Alexander Romanov expected to miss the remainder of the 2026-27 season because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Islanders announced Wednesday that Romanov will undergo surgery and is expected to miss six to eight months. He sustained the injury during Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers, leaving the game in the third period.

The timing is particularly frustrating for Romanov landing on the NHL injury report, who had only recently returned from a shoulder injury that required surgery and ended his 2025-26 campaign. He managed just 15 games last season.

For the Islanders, losing Romanov removes an important piece of their defensive group. His physical style and ability to handle difficult defensive assignments will be difficult to replace internally.

New York will need other defensemen to absorb those minutes, but replacing Romanov’s combination of experience and physicality is a significant challenge.

Brad Marchand Gets Encouraging News in Latest NHL Injury Report

Florida Panthers held their collective breath after Marchand was helped off the ice during Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Marchand suffered an apparent lower-body injury late in the second period after going off balance while driving toward the net. He appeared to injure his left leg and did not return. The incident was particularly concerning because he had only recently returned from offseason surgery.

However, there is some encouraging news. According to the latest NHL injury report published Thursday, Marchand’s injury should sideline him for only a few weeks, although the Panthers had not publicly announced a definitive timeline at the time of reporting.

That would be a considerable relief for Florida, which is already without captain Aleksander Barkov for an estimated six to eight weeks.

Marchand remains an important offensive contributor, and the Panthers cannot afford to lose another veteran for an extended stretch. Even a short absence, however, will put more pressure on Florida’s remaining forwards.

Ryan Lindgren Lands on NHL Injury Report for 4-6 Weeks

The Seattle Kraken will be without Ryan Lindgren for four to six weeks after placing the defenseman on injured reserve Thursday.

Lindgren sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He played just 3:57 before leaving after taking a hit from Marc Gatcomb.

The 28-year-old had recorded no points through four games but carried a plus-3 rating. His defensive reliability and physical approach make him an important part of Seattle’s blue line.

The Kraken will now have to figure out who could take his place during a five-game road trip that begins Friday in Detroit.

Josh Morrissey and Jets Await Further Evaluation

Winnipeg also had a massive injury scare after Morrissey left Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Colorado with an upper-body injury.

Morrissey collided with the glass while attempting a hit late in the first period. He returned briefly to start the second before exiting again after one shift. Head coach Scott Arniel said the defenseman would be reevaluated, with no definitive update immediately available beyond his placement on the NHL injury report.

Morrissey had three assists in his first three games and is one of Winnipeg’s most important players on the blue line.

His absence would put additional pressure on the Jets‘ remaining defensemen, particularly after they managed to hold off Colorado with a depleted group Wednesday.

For now, his status remains uncertain. Winnipeg will be hoping the evaluation rules out a lengthy absence.