Odd Vladimir Tararsenko Update Points to Florida Panthers

Vladimir Tarasenko remains quite capable of putting the puck in the back of the net at the NHL level.

Despite that, the 34-year old Russian winger remains a free agent even as the 2026-27 NHL season gets underway.

He’s coming off a season with the Minnesota Wild in which he scored 23 goals in 75 games while also dishing out 24 assists.

It was a big improvement over his 2024-25 with the Detroit Red Wings, when he had just 11 goals and 22 assists in 80 games.

Tarasenko apparently didn’t create total optimism around the league with his Minnesota performance, because for some reason, he hasn’t signed yet.

There are some who believe, though, that signs are pointing to the Florida Panthers.

Tarasenko actually had a brief 19-game stint with the Panthers at the end of the 2023-24 season, scoring six goals and dishing eight assists. He then helped them win the Stanley Cup, scoring five goals with four assists in the playoffs.

The winger has scored 327 career goals with 382 assists (709 points) in 906 games, and he still seems like he has more to offer.

A new update emerged Thursday that at least provides a bit more information on what’s going on.

Vladimir Tarasenko Free Agency Update

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun posted on X that Tarasenko and his agent Dan Milstein separated late in the summer.

LeBrun notes that Tarasenko has had “several” agents in the last five years, and the insider isn’t sure whether Tarasenko has any agent at the moment.

That likely won’t make it easier for him to sign with any team.

In the meantime, LeBrun adds that Tarasenko is working out in Florida with fellow free agent Patrik Laine and the discontent Carolina Hurricanes player Alexander Nikishin.

That detail will only start the rumor mill some more.

Vladimir Tarasenko Fit With Panthers

One reply to LeBrun’s report wrote, “Worst kept secret ever he’s going to Florida.”

Given how this season started for Florida, it could definitely make sense.

The Panthers are already down two veteran forwards due to injury. Aleksander Barkov will miss what seems like a couple months, while Brad Marchand just returned from one injury just to get hurt again and put his status going forward into question, too.

A team that relies on veterans may be more injury prone than others, but a team with contending goals like the Panthers also knows that proven players might be the best fill-in options for their absences.

Florida doesn’t have a ton of cap space to work with, but if the Panthers could find a fair price for Tarasenko — which admittedly might be harder given the agent situation — maybe the partnership could work out nicely for both sides.