Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov Injury Trouble Explained

The Florida Panthers know what it’s like to play hockey games without Aleksander Barkov due to injury.

They spent all of last season doing that, and they missed the playoffs entirely after having won back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Clearly, Barkov is important to what the Panthers do.

That’s what made it a nightmare when on their first West Coast road trip of the season, Barkov went down with what looked like a potentially serious knee injury while playing in San Jose against the Sharks.

In an instant, it seemed like there was a risk that everything had changed again for the Panthers.

Barkov Injury Update

Sportsnet’s Michael Amato wrote more about Barkov’s injury in a new article on Sunday.

“Not again,” Amato began, echoing everyone’s thoughts. “After missing all of last season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp, Aleksander Barkov went down in only the second contest for the Florida Panthers and will miss at least 10 games on LTIR. Things really snowballed in a bad way last season for the Panthers after Barkov went down, as injuries and inconsistency led to the team missing the post-season after back-to-back Stanley Cups. There’s no doubt Barkov is the team’s most important player, as his 200-foot game is unrivalled in the NHL and Florida’s captain can be used in any situation. In a tough Atlantic Division, there’s a real danger it could be deja vu for the Panthers this season and that their playoff chances have taken a massive hit.”

There hasn’t been perfect clarity yet on exactly how long Barkov’s absence will be, which is obviously also a huge factor here. A 10-game absence is a lot different than an entire season.

It may not all be bad, though.

Silver Lining

Amato went on to write in his article that it would be an overreaction to call the Panthers “in trouble” because of this injury.

Simply put, Florida is better equipped to handle Barkov’s absence this time around.

“Barkov is obviously a massive loss for the Panthers, but they shouldn’t be as vulnerable as they were last year,” Amato writes. “Keep in mind, Florida was also without Matthew Tkachuk until January last season, and it was coming off three straight Cup Final appearances. The Panthers had played a ton of hockey over that span and were clearly feeling it, making it tougher to overcome key injuries. In 2026-27, the Panthers are returning from a long summer rested and recharged and have added Brady Tkachuk, so they should be in better shape to hold the fort down until Barkov returns. Plus, there is optimism this ailment isn’t season-ending for Barkov. Hopefully he should be back at some point to help them with a playoff push.”

If the Panthers can get to the playoffs and have Barkov back by then, they can still be one of the most dangerous teams in hockey.

Those are both ‘ifs’ at this point, because the Barkov injury does create doubt, but they’re both still possible, too.