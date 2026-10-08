Panthers’ Brad Marchand Injury Update Clarifies Season-Ending Status

The Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand seem like they can breathe at least a little sigh of relief.

There’s still more work to be done to figure out exactly what injury Marchand is dealing with, but the latest update is a good one.

When Marchand went down while crashing toward the goal earlier this week, it was clear he had hurt his knee, and when fans see that, there’s always immediate fear about the potential of a season-ending injury.

It sounds like Marchand avoided at least that.

Is Brad Marchand Out For The Season?

The latest update from NHL insider Pierre LeBrun is that Marchand is not out for the season.

LeBrun was speaking on the TSN Insider Trading show, and the insider used the words “weeks, not months” to describe what he knows about Marchand’s potential absence.

Marchand was supposed to be undergoing tests on Thursday, and it seems like there’ll be more info still to come about this.

The Panthers’ leadership still will likely add their voice to the matter.

But at least for now, the Panthers’ fanbase knows that Marchand should be back at some point this season — and maybe even a little sooner rather than a little later.

Pierre LeBrun TSN said that Brad Marchand’s lower body injury that he suffered on Tuesday in LA is not season-ending. We don’t know the results of the MRI that he had this morning, but LeBrun said that early indications says that he’ll be out “weeks, not months.” #FLAPanthers — Armando Velez (@Mandoman12) October 8, 2026

Paired With Barkov Injury

It was a brutal West Coast trip for the Panthers, who had already lost Aleksander Barkov to a knee injury on the road, as well.

Barkov seems likely to miss between two and three months, but also not the whole season, based on the reports that have come out so far.

Given that the Panthers didn’t get a single game out of Barkov in the 2025-26 season due to a training camp injury, they’ll take getting him back for at least a portion of the campaign.

Marchand also dealt with injuries last season — in total, he missed 30 games. He did have an unspecified offseason surgery, but that didn’t necessarily have anything to do with this injury.

The Panthers are hoping to surge right back into the playoffs this season after missing the postseason last year, but injuries won’t help the cause. They’ll really have to grind right now and show how much they want it, because some of their usual star power is going to be missing from the ice.

Florida is still good enough to make it happen, but it’s going to take some real work to stay afloat at the moment.