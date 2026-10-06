Injury Update: Panthers Dodge Bullet with Barkov Timeline

Aleksander Barkov’s lower-body injury will sideline him for an estimated 6-8 weeks, according to a report from Darren Dreger of TSN. While Barkov being out for any amount of time for the Florida Panthers is not ideal, the organization dodged a major bullet considering the way that injury first looked.

Still a significant blow for the Panthers, 6-8 weeks represents something close to a best-case outcome for the Panthers captain. The plan calls for non-surgical rehab rather than another operation, and not surgery.

Given what Barkov went through last season, this is huge news.

Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed the 6-8 week window as the team’s current target, while cautioning that the estimate isn’t locked in. “That’s our best window,” Maurice said. “Could be a little less, could be a little more.” He also pushed back on a separate report circulating that suggested a longer 10-12 week recovery, which would have pushed Barkov’s return closer to Christmas or New Year’s.

Maurice made it clear that the team still needed more information from doctors before landing on a confident estimate, bluntly warning, “Do not bet your hard-earned money on that one… if I don’t know, nobody else does.”

The Panthers’ Plan for the Next Two Months

With Barkov out, Florida’s immediate solution appears to center on shuffling its existing lineup rather than making a dramatic external move. That could rule out Dylan Larkin, who was instantly linked to the Panthers when analysts and insiders believed the Barkov injury might be worse than it is.

One option being floated reshapes the top nine forwards to get more out of Sam Reinhart’s skill set, even if it means sacrificing a bit of the line balance the team has been building. A possible configuration looks like this:

Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Lars Eller – Brad Marchand

Garnet Hathaway – TBD – Sandis Vilmanis

This plan involves bumping Lars Eller up to a third-line role and calling up a fourth-line center from Charlotte.

Florida has several versatile forwards signed this offseason who could handle minutes down the middle in a pinch, including Cole Schwindt, who has center experience, along with Sam Lafferty, John Beecher, and Mackenzie Entwistle as depth options if needed.

Maurice has the flexibility to experiment early and adjust if a particular combination doesn’t work.

Losing a captain of Barkov’s caliber stings, but with added organizational depth and versatility built specifically for moments like this, the Panthers appear better positioned than most to absorb the loss while they wait for his return.

Last season, when Barkov went down, the Panthers performed so poorly they missed the playoffs as the defending Stanley Cup Champions. That’s how big a factor Barkov is to their success. Now they know he’ll be out only for the first 20 games or so. It could have been a whole lot worse.