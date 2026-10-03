Montreal Canadiens Emerge As Top Landing Spot for $59.5 Million All-Star

The Montreal Canadiens were late to the game when it came to signing players before the regular season.

Although they’ve since made significant moves, they’re not done.

In fact, one Winnipeg Jets veteran remains a hot topic with the Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens Could Still Land Mark Scheifele

Scheifele’s name has been floating around Montreal, with substance, for several weeks.

According to Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, those rumors have not died down.

“If Scheifele were to become available, the Canadiens should be one of the first teams calling,” he wrote. “They wouldn’t need him as a No. 1 center (Nick Suzuki has that spot locked down), but they do need an upgrade at their No. 2 center spot and with their depth down the middle. That might be the one big Achilles heel they have with the roster this season, and Scheifele would give them a pretty dynamic 1-2 punch down the middle.”

Scheifele hasn’t been vocal about wanting to be traded, and he is in his age-33 season. Not to mention, his heavy contract with a no-movement clause would create hiccups.

A trade certainly isn’t imminent, not right now, but that’s not stopping rumors from spreading.

During Scheifele’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 82 games and put up a stunning 36-67-103 performance.

So far this season, he’s appeared in just one game.

Montreal isn’t the only franchise mentioned as a potential landing spot; Gretz also highlighted the Minnesota Wild, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins.

Scheifele could slide into any of these teams fairly quickly, but the Canadiens would make the most sense given their salary cap and current needs.

He comes with a proven track record and veteran experience, now in his 16th NHL season.

His entire career has been spent in Winnipeg, but it might be time to close this chapter and start a new one.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Ahead of Montreal’s next clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 3, the Canadiens have an overall record of 1-0.

During their regular-season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier in the week, they clinched a tight 3-2 victory

For reference, the Penguins are also 1-0 overall after their latest 7-0 shutout over the Flyers on Wednesday.

Both teams hope to extend their record to climb in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal is a slight favorite heading into the meeting; the margin is incredibly small — this could truly be a down-to-the-wire game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Puck drop is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET.