Winnipeg Jets Face Key Decisions After Connor Hellebuyck Trade

The Winnipeg Jets predictably acquired a haul when they traded Connor Hellebuyck. Now, they have become a much deeper team.

Per PuckPedia:

“The New Jersey Devils acquire Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets for Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, Nicolas Daws, a 2029 2nd round pick and a 2027 7th round pick.”

The Jets did well here. Mercer, Daws, and Bjugstad (when healthy) make for a solid haul from the Devils. Command is a meaningful bonus. Meanwhile, the 2029 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick are potential bonuses.

All of the above give the Jets a more solid foundation to work with as they look to make a run at the 2027 playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets Acquired An Influx Of Solid Players And Must Make Decisions

Stuart Skinner has looked the part of a starting goaltender, with a .912 save percentage, a 2.67 GAA, and a .714 quality starts percentage. This means that Daws can potentially be the backup in Winnipeg should the Jets like him more than Clay Stevenson.

Still, Stevenson has shown that he may be worth keeping around in Winnipeg, with an .893 save percentage, a 3.08 GAA, and a .667 quality starts percentage.

As for Daws, he has been up and down throughout his career with the Devils. Daws has a respectable 2.94 GAA, an .897 save percentage, and a shutout through 59 career games (54 starts). But his .444 quality starts percentage shows his inconsistency.

As for 2026-27? Daws has a 2.78 GAA, but his .874 save percentage through four games is concerning. Overall, it will be interesting to see how the Jets handle Stevenson and Daws behind the hot hand in Skinner.

Dawson Mercer Adds Much-Needed Depth To The Jets Forwards

Dawson Mercer is the player to watch. He can fit into the middle six and could potentially give the Jets a much-needed boost in the scoring department. While Mercer hasn’t found the net in 10 games (four assists) this season, he has scored 20+ goals in three of his first five seasons.

The Jets have been lethargic so far in 2026-27, with Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti accounting for 15 of Winnipeg’s 26 goals in its first 10 games. If Mercer skates into Winnipeg and starts immediately firing pucks into the net and plays like the 98-point, 44-goal scorer he was in his first two seasons, then what?

Mercer could force the Jets’ coaching staff to give him a longer look early, and doing so would mean somebody is losing ice time. That could put Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Viggo Bjorck, Adam Lowry, and Isak Rosen on the hot seat. Particularly those who haven’t been as consistent.

What The Jets Could Do With Nick Bjugstad When He’s Cleared

Bjugstad remains on injured reserve after sustaining an offseason injury that carried a 4-6-month recovery timeline, but he is intriguing. If the Jets are in playoff contention come March, they may need Bjugstad’s physical edge and his reliability in the faceoff circle.

Still, Bjugstad isn’t a scorer, so the Jets will primarily use him as a defensive forward against some of the more physical teams. Inserting him into the lineup, when he’s cleared to play, later on in the season could mean a depth player with scoring potential sits out. That will be a storyline to watch later in the year.

Alexander Command Won’t Force The Jets To Make A Big Decision Yet

Alexander Command is one player Jets fans must get to know. So far, he has taken command in Sweden’s J20 Nationell league with 12 points and seven goals in six games. He also saw time with HK Orebo’s big club.

If Command ultimately makes the successful trip to North America a few years down the road, he will battle seasoned veterans for a spot on the Jets, and perhaps force Winnipeg into making a big decision early — much like the Jets saw from Viggo Bjorck this season.

For now, keep an eye on Nico Daws and Dawson Mercer. Those two could make an immediate impact with the Winnipeg Jets if the change of scenery sends their production northward. Bjugstad could force his way into the lineup when cleared later in the season.

For now, it’s wait-and-see time. With Stuart Skinner holding the fort down well in Hellebuyck’s absence and in the wake of his trade, this trade could be a gain for the Jets. Overall, Winnipeg has options it didn’t have before Friday.