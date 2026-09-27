New York Rangers’ Risky Dylan Garand Decision Leads to His Sudden Top 10 Ranking

The New York Rangers made a splash on Sunday by waiving goaltender Dylan Garand.

After suffering a disastrous 2025-26 season, the Rangers knew they’d be faced with tough decisions.

But the risk of waiving Garand could backfire. He’s now cracked a top 10 ranking — did New York make a mistake?

New York Rangers’ Dylan Garand Now Considered Top 10 Available Player

Corey Pronman and Harman Dayal of The Athletic unveiled their latest rankings, this time highlighting the top 10 names available after roster cuts.

According to the duo, 24-year-old Garand is among the few.

“Garand has been inconsistent as a pro after a sterling junior career,” they wrote. “He has the quickness, technique and reads of a legit pro goaltender, but he is on the smaller side, and although he moves well, he isn’t the truly premier athlete you would want for a barely 6-foot goalie. I see the argument for a pickup, but he’s probably a No. 3 goalie for an NHL team.”

Heading into the offseason, goaltending was a major point of emphasis for New York.

Because the Rangers had acquired Joonas Korpisalo to fill the backup role behind Igor Shesterkin, Garand’s name slid off the table.

He’s a developing goalie, but putting themselves in a position to potentially lose Garand was nothing short of a superfluous gamble.

During his latest campaign — his first in the NHL — he recorded a 1.62 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage in three games.

New York selected Garand 10th overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft.

He’s shown flashes of success behind the crease in his brief appearances, but perhaps the Rangers moved too quickly by putting him on the block.

Garand could be scooped up by another team, or he will be cleared.

Snapshot of Rangers Heading Into 2026-27 Campaign

When New York’s preseason started, the team was immediately faced with two consecutive losses.

The New Jersey Devils defeated them 3-2, while the New York Islanders knocked them down again 4-3.

To increase the heat, the Rangers bounced back for a 4-3 victory over the Devils on Thursday, followed by a 6-1 victory over the Islanders.

New York’s regular season begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. ET against the Boston Bruins.

This clash will be held at TD Garden.

During the offseason, New York needed to provide great depth. They’ve since addressed this issue, but it’s not entirely clear how all the pieces will fit together just yet.

Now on the verge of watching Garand walk out the door, it’s clear they still have a few loose ends they need to tie up before the season is underway.