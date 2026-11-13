‘Fire Tocchet’ Billboard on Display in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers can’t seem to catch a break especially when most recently, trade rumors surrounding Matvei Michkov broke the hockey internet. After losing a heartbreaker on Wednesday to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime, Philly fans have had enough. So much so that they took their frustrations and blasted them on a billboard in South Philadelphia on I-95 North.

‘DANNY. FIRE TOCCHET NOW.’ is displayed for thousands to see in downtown Philadelphia paid for by pseudonymous Flyers fan on X known as “Tony Escargot.” Danny Briere is a favorite in the Flyers franchise, predominately because of his playing days, and was promoted to general manager in 2023, the position he still holds today. Philly fans are trying to directly get Briere’s attention in an effort to be heard as they’ve been calling for head coach Rick Tocchet’s firing since the beginning of the season. NHL insiders have reported Briere is not caving to the billboard campaign and remains hopeful that Tocchet will turn this season around.

Not only was a billboard created slamming Tocchet, but a GoFundMe was also created to raise funds for an aerial billboard to be flown around the city for even further attention. A video was posted on X of the banner being created by Tony Escargot.

It’s not a shock that Philly is taking drastic measures—just last post-season, the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in the first round of the NHL playoffs, shocking the entire league. Through 21 games, the Flyers sit near the basement of the NHL at 5-10-6 (28th in the league, 7th in the Metro) with an ugly -22 goal differential.

The Flyers take on basement partner, Columbus Blue Jackets on November 14 in Columbus.