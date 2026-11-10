Star Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov Prefers Fresh Start

Another key figure in the NHL is ready for a fresh start. This time, it’s Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, multiple sources are telling him the Russian goal-scorer is ready to depart the Flyers organization. Philadelphia is currently 5-10-5 just 20 games into this season.

“Given the Flyers’ difficult start to the season and some internal discourse. I’m told, per multiple league sources, that it’s the preference of star forward, young forward, their leading goal scorer Matvei Michkov; it’s his preference to have a fresh start elsewhere given those factors,” Weekes posted and said on X.

Michkov will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season. Should he not want to be part of an effort to be a competitive team in the Metropolitan Division, then perhaps a trade sooner rather than later will suit the player and organization.

The 21-year-old is currently tied with Trevor Zegras (14 points) as the Flyers’ leading scorer. Michkov leads the team with 10 goals and 5 power play goals over 20 games this season.

Flyers taken off guard by Weekes’ Report

While the former NHL goaltender pulled over on the highway to report that Michkov is disgruntled enough with the team that he wants to leave, a different insider quickly offered additional information.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta said that info was ‘A spicy meatball’ and then provided the following on X:

“Further to Kevin Weekes ‘report that Matvei Michkov… safe to say the Flyers are caught off guard by this. I’m told they haven’t been informed (yet) by Michkov’s camp about wanting out.”

According to Puck Pedia, Michkov’s agent is Paul Theofanous. That is the same agent as Kirill Kaprizov, Maxim Shabanov, Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin, and Alexander Nikishkin.

Theofanous has been able to navigate each of his clients’ situations well and recently got Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin to re-sign after a stalemate with the Stanley Cup Champions this summer.

This time he will try to mitigate the reported ‘discourse’ that is going on between Michkov and the Flyers.

No Official Trade Request Has Been Submitted

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan also did some quick digging on the situation as well.

“Following up on this Kevin Weekes bombshell, I’ve been told that Matvei Michkov has not formally requested a trade from the Flyers. In fact, this report was news to the Flyers front office,” Kaplan said on X.

The report from Weekes also doesn’t mention anything about a trade, but would insinuate this has been leaked to other members outside of Philadelphia.

Now that other teams are getting a whiff of this situation, other general managers ought to think about calling Danny Briere about the forward.

Whether a formal request for a trade has been made or not, there will need to be significant conversation to keep a player like Michkov with the Flyers should what Weekes reported hold legitimate merit.

Only time will tell if Michkov addresses this news publicly or ends up having a statement come out through his agency.

The next chance Michkov has a chance to address this is tomorrow in Edmonton before the Flyers play the Oilers.