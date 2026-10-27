Flyers’ Jacob Gaucher & Cam York Back on the Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers executed a few key roster moves ahead tonight’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, headlined by defensemen Cam York from injured reserve and the recall of forward Jacob Gaucher.

Cam York Returns to Stabilize the Blue Line

After missing eight games with an upper-body injury, top-four defensemen Cam York has officially been activated off injury reserve.

The 25-year-old blueliner, who averaged over 21 minutes of ice time per game prior to his injury, is expected to return immediately to provide a much needed boost to Philadelphia’s defense. During York’s absence, the team suffered a 3-4-1 record.

The Flyers placed veteran defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve Monday, clearing a spot for York on the roster. Ristolainen suffered an upper-body injury and is expected to be out for roughly two weeks.

Jacob Gaucher Back Up with the Flyers

The Flyers officially recalled center Jacob Gaucher from their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday.

Gaucher was reassigned to the Phantoms on Sunday, marking a quick turnaround back to the NHL. The 25-year-old forward gives head coach Rick Tocchet flexibility down the middle as the team struggles to stay out of the Metropolitan Division basement.

The Flyers head into tonight’s matchup with a record of 3-7-3, marking them seventh in the Metropolitan Division. With York back on the ice and Gaucher back on the roster, the Flyers look to string together momentum as they face division rivals in back-to-back games, starting with Columbus at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia tonight at 7 p.m. EST.