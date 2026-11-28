The Philadelphia Flyers seem to be trending in the wrong direction. While the on-ice product has improved, the internal turmoil surrounding Matvei Michkov is not going away anytime soon.

Friday’s debacle, in which the organization announced that Michkov would not play against the Vancouver Canucks, rightfully set off alarm bells throughout the NHL.

The team deemed the reason for the healthy scratch a “violation of team rules.” Well, that’s about as vague as it gets.

But there’s one thing clear: The Flyers have a much bigger problem than Matvei Michkov. There’s an internal struggle that has caused the organization to lose control of the narrative. The organization had to get ahead of this situation before details trickled out. And as those details trickled out, they painted a very troubling picture of what’s going on inside the Flyers’ locker room.

Matvei Michkov Had an Altercation with a Teammate

Let’s get into the obvious part of the situation. The so-called “team violation” was an altercation with a teammate. Initially, there had been some chatter about a physical incident with head coach Rick Tocchet. That situation, however, was just clickbait when news first surfaced about it.

According to multiple sources, Michkov had a run-in with Porter Martone. At this point, it’s still unclear what the extent of that run-in was. It is known that there was a shouting match, but not much beyond that has been confirmed.

Several people have indicated to me that the teammate in question in the latest incident is Porter Martone https://t.co/ZZf60VkIVG — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) November 28, 2026

That altercation must have been quite serious in order for the team to move to bench Michkov.

Now, one of the observations that has emerged is the fact that Matvei Michkov remained with the team. He was spotted in the press box during the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Canucks, suggesting that he hasn’t left the team.

While that may be true, there is no telling just how impactful the situation could be on the team. After all, it’s not the first time this season that Michkov has had these blowups with teammates. The first such incident happened during a TV timeout with Nick Seeler, prompting questions about the team moving forward.

Flyers Running with Michkov Against Islanders

Following Friday’s game, Rick Tocchet tried to play the role of peacemaker, refusing to delve into the matter when asked by reporters.

Tocchet tried to make it clear that the incident is water under the bridge and that Matvei Michkov will be back in the lineup on Saturday against the New York Islanders.

While that may be the plan, there is no telling if there’s anything lingering beneath the surface. There’s also no telling just how much such a situation could affect the team’s on-ice performance. Now, it’s clear that the organization has pushed for Michkov to play. The working theory is that the Flyers don’t want to repeat their Cutter Gauthier mistake. But there may be a limit to how much the team is willing to tolerate.

For now, the organization is trying its best to diffuse the situation. There may be, nevertheless, no way to sidestep the situation without a permanent resolution to the issue.