Quinn Hughes Pulls Back Curtain On Time With Canucks

For the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, the former Vancouver Canucks captain and Norris Trophy winner will make his return to Rogers Arena as a member of the opposition.

Hughes and the Wild will take on the struggling Canucks for a Saturday night clash, giving fans of the Canucks their chance to welcome back their former captain; whether or not Hughes gets the kind of treatment that former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk received in Ottawa remains to be seen.

And ahead of the matchup, Hughes broke his silence about his feelings about the impending return.

Former Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Breaks Silence Before Rogers Arena Return

Before the game, Hughes spoke at length about his feelings regarding his impending contest against the Canucks in Vancouver, the city that he called home for the first several years of his NHL career.

“I think that part of the reason I love Vancouver is the passion, and I don’t take anything personal,” Hughes said via Sportsnet. “How I’m received tomorrow won’t affect how I feel about Vancouver tomorrow, the next day, or five years down the line. Like, I just feel gratitude, and one night … won’t affect 6 ½ years of how I enjoyed that place.”

“I was really lucky to start my career there, and just being in a Canadian market was a really special thing for me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity. And 6 ½ years there. You know, a lot of the reasons I’m the person I am and the player I am is because of the experiences I had in Vancouver.”

He made it clear that regardless of how Canucks fans receive him upon his return, he’ll look back fondly on his time with the organization.

“And the organization was always amazing with me, starting with ownership and Jim Rutherford, (former GM) Jim Benning, all the coaches I’ve had there, my teammates. A lot of people there allowed me to flourish and grow,” he said. “However I’m going to be received tomorrow, (I will) always look back and be grateful and appreciative of the experiences I had.”

Quinn Hughes Is A Pending UFA

One of the biggest questions facing the Wild right now is whether or not they’ll be able to re-sign Hughes, who is playing in the final season of his current contract.

However, Hughes seemed to imply that there could be news of an extension in the near future, given what else he had to say.

“I’m where I’ve always been. I’m excited right now. My two feet are planted in Minnesota and, you know, something could happen soon. I’m not really too sure,” Hughes said. “I’m really enjoying playing here.”

“… We have a great team,” added Hughes. “First thing is, you want to get into the playoffs, but I would think that we have a chance to win this year.”