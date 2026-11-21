The Vancouver Canucks are the lowest-ranked club in the Western Conference and are on pace for one of their worst seasons in club history. Right now, they are three points behind the Chicago Blackhawks, who are also off to a brutal start to 2026-27.

Last season, the Canucks traded captain and former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in addition to multiple other moves; however, the cloud that hangs over the team is his future, given that he’s only signed through the end of this season and hasn’t committed to staying with the Wild through this spring.

And now, suddenly, Hughes has been announced as unavailable for Saturday’s contest at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and he’s returned to Minnesota for further evaluation after suffering an injury earlier in the week against the Calgary Flames.

Former Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Returns To Minnesota, Won’t Play For Rest Of Road Trip

The Wild have announced that Hughes has returned to Minnesota and is unavailable to play for the remainder of their road trip, which includes Saturday’s contest in Vancouver against the Canucks

“Defenseman Quinn Hughes will not play in tonight’s game due to injury,” the Wild reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, the club announced that they’ve called up Viking Gustafsson Nyberg from the American Hockey League affiliate Iowa Wild.

Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed that Hughes would be unavailable for the remainder of their road trip.

“He’s not going to play on the trip, so he’s going to go back to Minny to be evaluated and have some more info,” Wild coach John Hynes said to reporters at the rink.

Hughes was injured after taking an awkward hit into the boards in their recent win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

So far this season, Hughes has eight goals with 26 assists in 24 games played, and is on pace for 119 points.

Quinn Hughes Returned To Vancouver In Late October

In late October, Hughes returned to Rogers Arena for the first time since being dealt to the Wild, and registered his 500th career point in Minnesota’s 4-2 win over the Canucks.

“The passion with the fanbase is what makes it special to play here,” said Hughes via NHL.com afterward. “So for me, it was cool to be back here, and exciting. And I’m glad we got the win. It’s obviously hard on a back to back, and they pushed hard in the first. I thought they were better than us in the first. And then I thought that we pushed in the second and third.”

Hughes was booed every time that he touched the puck, but received measured cheers during the playing of a video tribute to thank him for his contributions to the club during his time with Vancouver.