The Vancouver Canucks can enjoy one perk of being the league’s worst team.

Whenever a player hits the waiver wire, the Canucks get first dibs.

They’ve used the waiver wire on a few occasions this season, the most impactful of which was claiming Leevi Merilainen off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. He’s quickly emerged as the Canucks best option in net.

Ironically, the Canucks claimed another player on Monday with ties to the Ottawa Senators.

Canucks Claim Cole Reinhardt as Waiver-Wire Activity Continues

Reinhardt, 26, became available Sunday after the Panthers placed him on waivers, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The Calgary native has appeared in just three NHL games this season, failing to register a point while spending much of the campaign as a healthy scratch.

However, Reinhardt enjoyed a productive stretch after joining Florida last season.

The Panthers claimed him off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights in March, and he responded with six goals and eight points in 15 games.

Before joining Florida, Reinhardt recorded three goals and seven points in 44 appearances with Vegas.

Originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Reinhardt has spent much of his professional career battling for a permanent NHL roster spot.

The path for him to stay in the NHL won’t get any easier than in Vancouver. Following the Max Sasson trade on Friday, Vancouver has been using forwards such as Jacob Quillan, Ty Mueller, and Arshdeep Bains in their lineup.

At the very least, Reinhardt has enjoyed more NHL success than that trio of players.

What Reinhardt brings to the Canucks

The newest member of the Canucks checks off two boxes that the team seems to love under new GM Ryan Johnson.

Vancouver has continuously prioritized the combination of speed and size since Johnson was hired in May.

While Reinhardt is a fringe NHLer, he does have both of those things going for him.

The Calgary, Alberta native checks in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. Despite playing just 59 games last season, Reinhardt chalked up 129 hits.

That total would have ranked fifth on the Canucks last season. In 2025-26, he also ranked top-50 in terms of hits per-60.

Reinhardt can also skate. Last year, his max skating speed of 23.01 miles per hour ranked in the 84th percentile among all NHLers. He also had 129 bursts between 20 and 22 miles per hour, ranking in the 82nd percentile among NHLers, despite the fact that he averaged 10:22 per game last season.

Last season, Reinhardt ended by going streaking in Florida (not literally). The former Brandon Wheat Kings forward ended last season by going on a five-game point streak. That included scoring in four straight games to end the year.

He’s shown an ability to chip in and be a physical, fourth-line presence on good teams in Vegas and Florida. Now, he’ll get a chance to potentially play even further up the lineup for a depleted Canucks squad.

While rebuilds can be painful on a game-to-game basis for fans, players like Reinhardt can provide some fun in a losing environment.