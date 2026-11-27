Pittsburgh Penguins legend Phil Kessel is set to receive another accolade after a storied career.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, November 30.

Although Kessel hasn’t played an NHL game since helping the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023, the 39-year-old might not be done with hockey just yet.

Phil Kessel Speaks About Potential Return to Hockey

In an interview with NHL.com’s Mike Morreale, Kessel revealed that he’s already had conversations with people about returning to the game.

“One of these days, I think I’m going to get back in the game,” Kessel said.

The veteran forward indicated that he’s still figuring out what role he’d like to pursue.

There aren’t many American-born players who can match Kessel’s career accomplishments.

The fifth overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft registered 413 goals and 992 points in 1,286 career games with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights.

Kessel won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, leading Pittsburgh in playoff scoring during the first of those championship runs.

Perhaps his most impressive accomplishment, however, is his NHL-record ironman streak of 1,064 consecutive regular-season games.

He also won an Olympic silver medal with the United States in 2010 and was named the top forward at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Kessel’s sister, Amanda, will join him in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2026, alongside T.J. Oshie, Ryan Suter and longtime athletic trainer Stan Wong.

Amanda currently works in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Could Phil potentially have an in?

Canucks Responsible for Kessel’s Strange End of Career

One theory that makes too much sense: the Vancouver Canucks were cursed from 2024 onwards as soon as they shafted Phil Kessel.

Despite being just eight points shy of reaching the prestigious 1,000-point milestone, Kessel never received another NHL contract following his championship-winning season in Vegas.

However, he seemingly came close to extending his playing career with the Canucks in 2024.

Kessel arrived in British Columbia in February of that year and began skating with the Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Abbotsford.

There was plenty of familiarity between Kessel and Vancouver’s management group. Then-head coach Rick Tocchet, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin were all part of the Penguins organization during Kessel’s two championship runs in Pittsburgh.

Despite spending several weeks in Abbotsford, Kessel remained unsigned when the March 8 trade deadline passed.

“Some roster complications and how we want to play (and) he wasn’t a fit for us,” Allvin told reporters at the time.

“It was kind of a weird ending,” Kessel said. “I played all 82 games, played the first four games in the playoffs, and then I didn’t play anymore. I almost had 40 points that year, so I felt like I could have played longer.

“But, things happen.”

Things sure did happen to the Canucks after shafting Kessel. After losing in Round Two of the 2024 playoffs, the Canucks locker room imploded. Two and a half years later, they’re staring down the barrel of a second-straight last-place finish.

Perhaps that’s what happens when you leave an NHL star hanging for a month in Abbotsford, B.C., of all places.