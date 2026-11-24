The Vancouver Canucks have a high-priced center whose production gives prospective trade partners something to think about.

Elias Pettersson has six goals and 17 assists through 24 games this season. His 23 points rank second on the team, and he leads Vancouver’s forwards in average ice time at 20:41 per game, via Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

Joe Yerdon included Pettersson among his alternatives for teams that missed on Larkin in Bleacher Report’s Nov. 24 column.

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 22.

There are clubs still seeking an offensive upgrade, and Pettersson presents a hefty financial decision.

Any deal would require agreement on the return, the money and his destination.

Elias Pettersson’s Contract Gives Him Control

Pettersson’s eight-year contract carries a total value of $92.8 million and an annual cap hit of $11.6 million through 2031-32. He also has a full no-movement clause, according to PuckPedia.

That protection makes his preference central to any trade discussion. Vancouver would need his approval to send him elsewhere, even if another club offered an attractive package.

A buyer would also need room for the contract over several seasons. Clearing space for the current year would only take on the first part of that commitment.

The upside is a player with a tried-and-true offensive capability. Pettersson recorded 102 points in 2022-23 and followed with 89 in 2023-24, per PuckPedia. His totals fell to 45 and 51 over the next two seasons.

There’s also a shooting question. CanucksArmy noted that Pettersson had just 30 shots through 24 games, an average of 1.25 per game. A prospective buyer would need to examine if he can generate more chances and sustain his scoring pace over a full season.

Those swings would factor into an acquiring team’s evaluation. A club would need confidence that his current production could hold up in its system, with its linemates and under its expectations.

Pettersson’s Injury Adds Another Factor

Pettersson was day to day with an upper-body injury after missing Vancouver’s games against Minnesota and Chicago over the weekend, NHL.com reported.

MacIntyre reported that Vancouver was reassessing a lingering issue. General manager Ryan Johnson explained the cautious approach.

“We just take a step back here and make sure we get the right opinions,” Johnson said, via Sportsnet.

His health matters to the Canucks and would deserve close scrutiny from any interested club. Recent scoring can set interest, but availability and the ability to handle heavy minutes would help determine the value of an offer.

Vancouver would also need to consider how it replaces those minutes. Trading a leading scorer could bring beneficial assets while carving out a major hole in the lineup.

Pettersson’s next period of healthy games could, therefore, have notable import on multiple fronts.