Winnipeg Jets’ $59.5 Million All-Star Cracks Exclusive NHL Rankings

The Winnipeg Jets’ preseason is now well underway, with their latest clash resulting in a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 19.

Amid training camp, a flurry of trade rumors is circulating around the Jets — uncertainty fills the air.

But one thing is clear.

Winnipeg has one of the top NHL players on their roster, according to NHL.com’s latest rankings.

Which Winnipeg Jets Investment Earned a Vote of Confidence?

NHL.com ranked 33-year-old Connor Hellebuyck 18th overall across all of hockey.

He’s been adamant about shipping out of Winnipeg, but for now, he remains.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he went 23-23-11 and registered a 2.86 goals-against average with an .895 save percentage.

He appeared in 57 games.

Now, compared to his 2024-25 campaign, his stat sheet took a drop last year.

In his previous season, he logged a 2.00 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage across 63 games.

Nonetheless, as the writers of NHL.com noted, “Hellebuyck is still among the elite goalies in the game.”

His three Vezina Trophies back him up.

Winnipeg Jets Could Soon Close Chapter With Hellebuyck

Hellebuyck’s time in Winnipeg could be coming to an end, and his requests for a change have been made clear.

But until a deal is agreed upon, the veteran goaltender has no choice but to stay put.

As he told the media last week, per reporter Darrin Bauming of NHL.com, “I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options.”

Hellebuyck added, “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff also spoke on his stark request.

“This isn’t necessarily a time thing,” he said. “For me, my obligation is to the Winnipeg Jets, the Winnipeg Jets players and the Winnipeg Jets fans. I guess, for me, I just want to get this right.”

Cheveldayoff followed up with, “We’re talking about moving a player that has been very, very important to this franchise, and is a very good player in the National Hockey League. And we expect, I guess, that a level of return would be commensurate to that. So, that’s really been the premise.”

By the time the regular season rolls around, it’s unlikely Hellebuyck will still be sporting a Jets sweater.

He’s garnered attention from numerous franchises, leaving him with a handful of potential suitors.

But the price must be right—he offers great value and a proven track record.