Patriots Saved $22 Million But Are Now Exposed

The New England Patriots linebacker is not the same sturdy, depth-laden force heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Between the departures of Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Jack Gibbens and K’Lavon Chaisson, New England saved or avoided roughly $22 million in 2026 linebacker and edge-linebacker spending.

Some of that was direct cap relief.

Tavai’s release cleared about $1.73 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Mapu’s trade removed his $1.508 million salary from New England’s books. Jennings’ release cleared roughly $4 million in space, via Spotrac.

The rest is better viewed as avoided spending. Gibbens signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with Arizona, with $4.475 million in 2026 cash due, according to Over The Cap.

Chaisson landed with Washington on a one-year contract worth $11 million, and Spotrac’s Chaisson page lists his 2026 cap hit at $11.47 million.

Add those figures together, and the Patriots trimmed real money from the position group while also choosing not to match the cost of retaining several familiar pieces.

Patriots Saved Money, But Lost Linebacker Depth

While offloading quality depth saves money, it also leaves the defense thinner.

New England allowed 1,729 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry and only 11 rushing touchdowns during the 2025 regular season. By rushing yards allowed per game, TeamRankings had the Patriots sixth in the league at 99.2 yards per game, a major improvement from 131.4 in 2024.

That type of leap required strong play at the second level, and Robert Spillane was the clearest example.

Pro Football Focus credited Spillane with a 76.3 overall defensive grade in 2025, 12th among 88 qualified linebackers. His 87.3 run-defense grade ranked eighth at the position. With the defense built around toughness and tackling, Spillane gave the Patriots one of the league’s better run-game linebackers.

Christian Elliss was useful, too, though not at Spillane’s level against the run.

PFF gave Elliss a 61.5 overall grade and a 61.2 run-defense grade, which ranked 60th among qualified linebackers. He brings athleticism and sideline-to-sideline value, but the Patriots would still be asking a lot if they needed him to become the steadying force of the run defense for an extended stretch.

One Injury Could Test New England’s Run Defense

Here is the main concern: one injury could change the whole picture.

Sports Illustrated recently described New England’s linebacker outlook as “slim pickings in the middle” in its Patriots 2026 linebacker preview, noting that the room has power but limited proven depth.

ESPN’s Patriots depth chart currently lists Spillane and Elliss as the top inside linebackers, with K.J. Britt and Chad Muma among the reserves.

Britt and Muma are not throwaway depth. Muma had a 70.8 run-defense grade from PFF in 2025, while Britt has shown value as a physical early-down linebacker.

But neither gives New England the same certainty Spillane does.

Rotational snaps are one thing. Replacing the defensive signal-caller or absorbing starter-level work in November and December is something else.

The Patriots still have enough up front to be difficult to run against.

Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Harold Landry and Dre’Mont Jones give Mike Vrabel a front with size, experience and edge-setting ability. If that group stays healthy and Spillane remains in the middle, New England’s run defense can remain a strength.

The risk is depth.

Last year’s top-six run defense was real, but so is the chance that one injury at linebacker makes it harder to repeat.