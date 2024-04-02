Steelers a ‘Long Shot’ at Signing Tyler Boyd: Report

Talks of the Pittsburgh Steelers signing free agent receiver Tyler Boyd have quieted significantly since the start of free agency.

Now, a new report from The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly indicates the two sides are drifting further from reaching a deal.

In a Steelers mailbag published April 2, a reader asked Kaboly if the Steelers and Boyd will find common ground.

“I would say that it would be a long shot, at best, that the two sides come together,” Kaboly responded. “From what I have been told, Boyd was extremely interested in Pittsburgh at the beginning of the free-agency process, but the offer wasn’t something he was comfortable with. Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers. I am pretty sure the ship with the Steelers has sailed.”

Boyd, a Clairton native and Pitt grad, developed into a reliable pass catcher in his 8 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though he posted multiple career lows in 2023, he finished the season with 67 receptions for 667 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Money at the Center of Impasse Between Boyd and Steelers

Though it seems Boyd and the Steelers are inching further away from an agreement in the 2024 offseason, reports indicate the interest is still mutual.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan on March 20 that money remains the biggest roadblock to a deal.

.@rayfitt1 says that money is the only glaring factor that is keeping the #Steelers and Tyler Boyd from striking a dealhttps://t.co/pZZXZRqIcM pic.twitter.com/53xsRRUa1L — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 20, 2024

“I think the Steelers view any of these current wide receiver free agents as number threes,” Fittipaldo said. “I just don’t think they want to pay $8-9 million a year for a guy who’s going to be a number three.”

Kaboly added in a March 29 report that the Steelers don’t want to increase their offer to Boyd.

Steelers Still Short at Receiver

The Steelers made some moves at receiver through free agency, but they remain particularly thin at the position.

The team traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers on March 14 and released Allen Robinson II on March 8.

General manager Omar Khan added a couple of depth receivers in Van Jefferson on March 15 and Quez Watkins on April 1.

Receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are the only contributors from 2023 who remain on the roster.

As it stands now, Spielberger believes the Steelers could have one of the ten worst receiver rooms in the league.

“It needs improvement,” he told 93.7 The Fan on April 2. “Pickens is a legit 1, in my opinion and that goes a long way. You don’t need to add a number 1 player at the position, which helps, but do they have a number 2 on their roster? No. You can probably argue they don’t have a number 3 on the roster.”

Analysts continue to connect the Steelers to free agents like Boyd and former Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup. Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr. and Hunter Renfrow are also available, but it seems more likely the team could turn to the draft to bolster their receiver room.

According to Steelers Now, head coach Mike Tomlin appeared to suggest as much on March 24 at league meetings in Orlando, Florida.

“You know, we’ve got a lot of options there,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Now. “There’s still a lot of capable guys on the market. The draft is probably unusually deep at that position and has been for the last several years. I just think that receivers and those that cover them come probably a little bit more ready in today’s game than maybe in year’s past.”

The Steelers have hosted a few receiver prospects for pre-draft visits. Most recently, Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley was in Pittsburgh to meet with the team. Florida’s Ricky Pearsall also came to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit.