AEW Redemption 2026 PPV Full Card & How To Watch

All Elite Wrestling aka AEW will debut the Redemption 2026 PPV as the first time this event has been added to the annual calendar. The show comes one month before AEW’s biggest event All In takes place at Wembley Stadium. All title matches will determine the names who will have big matches at All In 2026. Each match is worth exploring to decide on purchasing the PPV or not.

Full Main Card for AEW Redemption 2026 (July 26, 2026):

Kenny Omega (c) vs Kevin Knight (AEW Men’s World Championship) Thekla (c) vs Willow Nightingale (AEW Women’s World Championship) Adam Copeland & Christian Cage (c) vs Claudio Castagnoli & Pac (AEW Tag Team Championship) Chris Jericho (as the Painmaker) vs Tommaso Ciampa (No Holds Barred) Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs The Young Bucks Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Bandido (AEW International Championship) Mark Davis (c) vs Andrade El Idolo (AEW National Championship) Bang Bang Gang vs The Dogs (Double chain tag match) Hikaru Shida (c) vs Maya World (AEW TBS Championship) Jack Perry vs Komander vs Beast Mortos vs Nick Wayne vs El Clon vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey (Ladder match for #1 contender’s spot for International Title

The card is not as stacked as many other AEW events due to the close window before All In 2026. However, most AEW cards tend to deliver for fans who enjoy exciting in-ring matches to make it another strong night of action.

How To Watch AEW Redemption 2026 & New Start Time

PPV Start Time: 7PM EST/4PM PST Pre-Show Buy In Start Time: 6PM EST/3PM PST Platforms: HBO Max, Amazon Prime, PPV.com, Sling, YouTube, My AEW

AEW recently made a big change moving the Redemption 2026 PPV time one hour earlier than the usual 8PM start time. The new experiment sees AEW starting at 7PM and not having to worry about the show going into 1AM like past events.

Fans excited for Buy In pre-show can watch that on HBO Max and YouTube for free at 6PM EST. Mick Foley and Renee Paquette will host the event, along with some smaller matches also added for fans getting there early.

AEW PPVs are $50 on every platform, except for HBO Max where subscribers can get the event for $40. The PPV purchases are for the video on demand ownership as well to watch it back any time fans desire.

Pre-Show Card & Any AEW Surprises?

AEW usually has three matches each pre-show, but the only advertised match is for the Trios Championship. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly of The Conglomeration will defend the belts against Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian.

Fans are hoping for some surprise returns or debuts at the PPV ahead of the biggest All In card in a few weeks. The Motor City Machine Guns and other names released by WWE three months ago are now legally able to appear for AEW.

Top main eventers MJF and Swerve Strickland have been missing for a few weeks now. Both men are expected to have noteworthy matches at All In 2026, so it would make sense for them to return soon to set up storylines.