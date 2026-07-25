WWE Fires Current AEW Star From Radio Broadcasting Role

The recent business deal of WWE taking over SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio network has led to the firing of current AEW star Thunder Rosa. WWE announced they were rebranding Busted Open Radio as WWE Radio to turn it into a fan service station over a traditional media outlet. Former WWE talent Jonathan Coachman was the first name to get removed from his role.

Rosa shared today that she’s no longer part of the network after WWE’s takeover:

“After four unforgettable years, it’s time to turn the page. Some chapters in life change you forever, and this has been one of them. Being part of Busted Open has been so much more than sitting behind a microphone. It gave me the opportunity to share my perspective, connect with wrestling fans around the world, and celebrate the sport that has given me so much. I’m especially grateful to Tony Khan for believing in me, trusting me to represent AEW, and allowing me to contribute my voice to one of the most respected wrestling shows in our industry.”

The message saw Rosa also thanking her previous Busted Open hosts and the fan base who gave her a chance. Rosa joined the radio station after breaking out in AEW when the network hoped to have voices from multiple wrestling promotions involved.

Why WWE Radio Removed Thunder Rosa

WWE Radio is changing Busted Open from the sports talk radio show model to a vehicle that serves their product. Audio of live PPV play by play will be there for fans who can’t watch the live shows and want to listen.

Most shows will change to talk shows designed to push the WWE product by discussing the product in depth. Rosa still being under contract to AEW and Mexican promotion CMLL likely was enough for WWE to want her removed from the radio station.

No AEW talent nor any discussion about AEW is expected to continue as Busted Open transitions to the WWE Radio model. Longtime host Dave LaGreca promised that little would change, but the talent roster changing for WWE’s preferences shows major shifts before the transition even fully starts next week.

Which WWE Stars Are Joining WWE Radio?

The current plan is for WWE Radio to both have radio shows dedicated to pushing the product to fans and some of their own podcast projects. Cody Rhodes, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker are all expected to have their podcasts on the network.

All three names could easily become more prominent players. WWE Radio could have special shows to hype up PPV weekends and the biggest events. Some fans have speculated over WWE Radio having a United States presence during WrestleMania 43 weekend when the show is in Saudi Arabia.

Regardless, Rosa and others who don’t work for WWE and follow their orders are less likely to have any role with the radio station moving forward. LaGreca’s promise that little would change is already proving to be wrong. WWE Radio could clean house and only use their employees if the station fails to build any momentum.