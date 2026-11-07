Rey Mysterio Announces First-of-Its-Kind 10-Man Match at Survivor Series

Survivor Series has long been predicated on pride, physicality and bragging rights, with superstars forming rare alliances to challenge opposing threats.

For the 40th anniversary of Survivor Series in Houston, WWE is bringing a Texas-sized punch to its fall classic.

Legendary luchador and AAA general manager Rey Mysterio announced that 10 superstars across WWE and AAA will compete in a first-of-its-kind match at Survivor Series.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Mysterio revealed that WWE and AAA superstars will compete in a major crossover match at Survivor Series.

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“I had a couple of words with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. We are going to put together something very special — a classic five vs. five Survivor Series match at Survivor Series, where it will be Team USA vs. Team Mexico,” Mysterio said.

“[I’m] very excited because I was able to break some of those barriers coming into ECW, then WCW, then eventually WWE. And to see where lucha libre is at now, it’s like wow, I never thought it would [have] such a big impact like it has.”

Survivor Series boasted the tagline “teams of five thrive to survive” when it debuted in 1987.

Mysterio is reviving that element with the seismic Team USA vs. Team Mexico match.

Survivor Series has not had a traditional five-on-five match since 2021, when the WarGames format was brought up from NXT.

Mysterio has not yet revealed any of the 10 participants, or whether Pearce or Aldis will influence the final rosters.

Survivor Series will emanate live from Daikin Park in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Worlds Collide in Team USA vs. Team Mexico Clash

Team USA vs. Team Mexico has the makings of a star-studded clash at Survivor Series, with the best and brightest of WWE and AAA slugging it out.

Narrowing the search down to American superstars who are not currently on the Survivor Series match card, there are some interesting options to represent Team USA, including:

Cody Rhodes

Trick Williams

CM Punk

Chad Gable

LA Knight

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes feels like a natural selection for Team USA, as does current United States Champion Trick Williams.

CM Punk, a native of America’s second city, would also be a home run selection for Team USA.

Chad Gable experienced a career resurgence in AAA and would likely have familiarity with the unnamed Team Mexico competitors. Plus, in a five-on-five match, where durability is paramount, it doesn’t hurt to have someone with a tireless motor like Chad Gable.

LA Knight needs no introduction. “The Megastar” is always down for a brawl and would be an interesting option to join the melee.

Team Mexico could also feature a fearsome lineup at Survivor Series.

Potential options include:

Penta

Rey Fenix

Dragon Lee

Rey Mysterio

El Grande Americano

Team Mexico has a chance to form one of the fastest, most gravity-defying ensembles in Survivor Series history.

Penta, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee would bring a ton of acrobatic ability and grit to the Team Mexico lineup.

El Grande Americano, the current AAA Mega Champion, feels like a no-brainer for the stacked matchup.

Mysterio, who doubles as a general manager and an in-ring performer, could also join the fray. The iconic luchador is one of the most famous WWE superstars in history and would be a welcome addition to the first-of-its-kind clash.